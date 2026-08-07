The rumors have finally been confirmed: new details about Grand Theft Auto VI are on the horizon, and Rockstar Games will reveal them on their own terms. In a surprising marketing move, the studio has chosen to debut the game’s extended next trailer exclusively on Netflix before releasing it anywhere else.

The upcoming GTA VI trailer, expected to offer the first real glimpse of actual gameplay, will eventually make its way to the official Rockstar website and platforms like YouTube a few hours later. That decision has sparked both confusion and frustration among many fans eagerly counting down to the game’s release.

Across social media, a growing number of users have voiced their discontent with Rockstar’s strategy, arguing that it’s unreasonable to require a Netflix subscription just to be among the first to see new footage of GTA VI.

Rockstar Games-Netflix Partnership Criticized Due to Unconventional Trailer Reveal Strategy

The announcement of the trailer’s premiere date initially generated widespread excitement, but that enthusiasm quickly soured as details of the Netflix partnership emerged. Criticism has also extended to other aspects of the rollout, including the decision to release the game in digital format only, with no physical disc edition planned. Still, the timed exclusivity arrangement with Netflix has drawn the lion’s share of backlash.

Netflix subscribers will gain access to the extended preview a full six hours ahead of its public release on YouTube and the official GTA VI website. When this was first announced, many players feared the trailer would remain permanently locked behind the streaming service’s paywall.

Fortunately, Rockstar has confirmed that the trailer will eventually be made available through traditional channels at no cost. Even so, the decision has left a bitter taste for many fans, who have taken to social media to voice their frustration.

Some have questioned the logic behind putting the trailer behind a paywall, while others pointed out that it all but guarantees that footage will be captured and shared across other platforms long before the official YouTube release.

“Wait, it’s also coming to YouTube? So what’s the point of watching it on Netflix and paying for that?” one user remarked. Another added, “So I have to pay a $19 USD subscription to watch it live with everyone, but six hours later it’s free for the whole world? What’s the point?!”

A segment of the community has even called on Rockstar to release the trailer simultaneously across all platforms. Given the existing agreement with Netflix, however, such a change appears highly unlikely. The sentiment that viewers shouldn’t have to pay for a trailer has become a recurring theme in the ongoing discussion, with many repeating a variant of the quote: “I won’t pay to watch a trailer.”

How to Watch the Upcoming GTA VI Trailer With or Without a Netflix Subscription

For those who do subscribe to Netflix, the extended GTA VI trailer will be available starting August 27 at 2:00 PM Mexico City time, accessible through the streaming app with an active membership. The platform’s current ad-supported tier, which is the most affordable option, costs $9 per month.

For non-subscribers or people unwilling to sign up, the trailer will go live on Rockstar Games’ official YouTube channel and the game’s website 6 hours later. The content is expected to be identical across all viewing platforms.

While Rockstar has yet to disclose precisely what the trailer will contain, it will probably finally deliver an extended look at official GTA VI gameplay, offering deeper insight into the game’s world, core mechanics, and innovations.