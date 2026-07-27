Akira Toriyama’s legacy continues to live on through one of the most prestigious honors in the world of comics and manga. The creator of Dragon Ball has been unanimously voted into the Will Eisner Comic Awards Hall of Fame, widely regarded as one of the highest achievements a creator can receive for a lifetime dedicated to comics.

The announcement was made during San Diego Comic-Con 2026, where this year’s Eisner Award winners were also revealed.

Akira Toriyama’s Legacy Continues to Be Celebrated

For the 2026 Eisner Awards, four creators were selected through a voting process conducted by professionals from across the comics industry. This year’s inductees are Akira Toriyama, Colleen Doran, Jeff Smith, and Chris Ware.

Although the Dr. Slump creator had been nominated for the honor on multiple occasions, 2026 marked the year he was finally recognized, securing the place he deserves among the most influential comic creators in the world.

Since his passing in 2024, Toriyama has received numerous posthumous tributes, with this induction being the latest. In October of that same year, he was also inducted into the Harvey Awards Hall of Fame, another of the comic industry’s most prestigious lifetime achievement honors.

Fans recordaron al maestro japonés a un año de su partida

Go Nagai Also Joins the Hall of Fame

Alongside Akira Toriyama, legendary manga creator Go Nagai was also selected by the Eisner Awards committee for induction into the Hall of Fame. The recognition honors his groundbreaking contributions to manga, including pioneering the mecha genre with Mazinger Z and helping define the magical girl genre with Cutie Honey.

In 2025, Junji Ito and Shigeru Mizuki were also inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Previous manga creators honored by the Eisner Awards include:

Osamu Tezuka (2002)

Kazuo Koike (2004)

Goseki Kojima (2004)

Katsuhiro Otomo (2012)

Rumiko Takahashi (2018)

Moto Hagio (2022)

Keiji Nakazawa (2024)

Toriyama’s induction further solidifies his enduring influence on manga, comics, and popular culture worldwide, celebrating a legacy that continues to inspire generations of readers and creators alike.