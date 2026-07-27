Xbox and Ubisoft surprised players this morning with an unexpected announcement. In an official statement, the companies unveiled a new partnership that will benefit a large number of gamers. Best of all, the first results of this agreement will be available starting today for thousands of video game fans.

Over the years, the two companies have collaborated on a wide range of initiatives, including new additions to Xbox Game Pass, major game launches, special promotions, and other projects aimed at rewarding players. Now, Xbox and Ubisoft are joining forces once again to introduce two attractive new benefits that will be available to users across their ecosystems.

Xbox and Ubisoft Bring New Perks to Their Players

Xbox and Ubisoft are expanding their partnership beyond subscription services and console gaming. As a result, the companies announced they are working together to deliver several new benefits for players who enjoy their games on PC. Through Xbox Wire, they revealed two new features that will be available to PC gamers starting today.

First, more Ubisoft content will become available through the Xbox app on PC. Thanks to this update, PC gamers will be able to add premium editions and additional DLC for some of the French publisher’s most acclaimed titles to their collections. Fans of Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, The Crew, Prince of Persia, and Watch Dogs will now have access to even more content.

The biggest announcement, however, will help many players save money and get more games for free if they are Ubisoft fans. Starting today, players who own a digital copy of select Ubisoft games on Xbox consoles will also receive access to the PC version at no additional cost. These titles can be played on PC through Ubisoft Connect.

This also means that anyone who purchases an eligible Ubisoft game through the Xbox ecosystem will automatically receive both the console and PC versions at no extra charge. Players who already own these games on Xbox will see them gradually added to their PC library between July 21 and August 4.

The supported titles include:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Far Cry 6

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Riders Republic

Skull and Bones

The Crew 2

The Crew Motorfest

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Watch Dogs Legion

The Xbox–Ubisoft Agreement Comes with Some Restrictions

Microsoft has released four original Xbox classics on PC, and it appears to be laying the groundwork for bringing games from its second-generation console to the platform.

Before players take advantage of the new partnership, there are a couple of important details to keep in mind. The most significant is that owning the PC version of these Ubisoft games does not grant access to the console version. The offer only allows players to claim the PC version for free—not the other way around.

Additionally, players cannot transfer consumable items or virtual currency from the console versions when redeeming the games on PC, as those assets are not transferable across platforms.

“Currencies and consumables are excluded from this offer. However, in certain games that support cross-progression, players will find all the content from the Xbox version available in the PC version,” Ubisoft explained.