At a time when video game prices are higher than ever, subscription services like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus have become increasingly valuable. Sony subscribers will be pleased to know that August’s free lineup will include a brand-new day-one release.

This means the game will join the monthly lineup on the very day it launches in stores, allowing players with an active membership to download it at no additional cost. And yes, this “freebie” will be joined by other titles that Sony is expected to announce very soon.

PlayStation Plus Essential’s First Free Game for August 2026 Confirmed

Xbox Game Pass is well known for its steady stream of day-one releases, while PlayStation Plus has traditionally been much more selective in that regard. Even so, Sony’s subscription service is no stranger to launch-day additions, as it occasionally welcomes new releases directly into its library.

In fact, back in mid-May, Christian Svensson, Vice President of Third-Party Content Ventures and Strategic Initiatives at Sony Interactive Entertainment, revealed that the company’s goal is to offer between four and six day-one launches through the subscription service each year.

At the time, Svensson noted that subscribers should primarily expect indie games and other third-party releases. As it turns out, the first free PlayStation Plus title for August 2026 fits that description perfectly.

The game is Big Walk, a cooperative multiplayer adventure developed by indie studio House House and published by Panic. It’s the latest project from the creators of the acclaimed Untitled Goose Game, so players can once again expect a quirky experience packed with humor.

Sony first announced during the February 2026 State of Play that Big Walk would launch day one on PS Plus Essential as part of the monthly games lineup. However, no release window was provided at the time.

That changed recently during the June Nintendo Direct, where it was officially confirmed that Big Walk will launch on August 4 for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. Unless plans change at the last minute, the game will also join PlayStation Plus Essential’s free monthly lineup on that same day.

With that, Big Walk becomes the first confirmed title for PS Plus Essential in August. The remaining games have yet to be revealed, but Sony is expected to officially announce the full lineup on Wednesday, July 29. At least one AAA title is widely expected, though only time will tell.

What Is Big Walk About?

Many PlayStation Plus subscribers closely watch each month’s lineup to decide whether it’s worth downloading the available games. Those curious about Big Walk should know that it’s a cooperative adventure centered around exploring, walking, and chatting with friends.

According to its official description, the game falls into the emerging “friendslop” category—multiplayer games that thrive on hilarious social interactions and the unpredictable chaos players create together. In Big Walk, players explore a vast open world filled with mysteries, secrets, and cooperative challenges.

The game features proximity voice chat, allowing players to communicate naturally based on how close they are to one another in the game world. It can be played with a single friend or with up to 12 players in the same session.

Big Walk also supports cross-play, meaning PlayStation 5 users who claim the game through PlayStation Plus will be able to play alongside friends on other platforms.

As for Sony’s subscription service, it’s also been confirmed that Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams will join the PlayStation Plus Extra catalog in mid-August 2026.

What do you think of the first “free” PlayStation Plus game for next month? Will you be giving it a try?