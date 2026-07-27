If you can’t sign in or launch games on your Xbox, you’re not alone. Over the past several hours, multiple Xbox services have been experiencing outages and intermittent issues, making it difficult for players to launch games, access their accounts, or download content.

Just last week, the PlayStation Network suffered a similar global outage that affected millions of PS5 and PS4 users. This time, the disruption has impacted players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and even Xbox 360.

Once again, an incident like this highlights some of the challenges associated with the industry’s push toward an all-digital future. As a result, many players have renewed their criticism of the decline of physical media and the growing dependence on online connectivity to access games they have already purchased.

Xbox Outage Prevents Players from Accessing Their Game Libraries

The Xbox service issues began last night at approximately 10:00 p.m. (Mexico City time). Since then, several Xbox services have either been intermittently unavailable or completely offline, disrupting the experience of millions of players around the world.

According to the official Xbox Support status page, the platform is experiencing major disruptions affecting account sign-ins, so it’s normal if you’re unable to log into your account or if authentication isn’t working properly on your console.

Microsoft has also reported issues with the Xbox Store, meaning some users may be unable to browse content or complete downloads successfully.

In addition, players may lose access to their digital game libraries or find themselves unable to launch purchased titles. The outage is also affecting physical disc-based games, as Xbox’s servers are currently unable to complete the license verification required to start them.

To make matters worse, backward-compatible games are also experiencing problems, meaning players will likely need to wait until services are restored before they can play normally. Some Xbox application services are also being affected by intermittent disruptions.

At the time of writing, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming are not experiencing major outages, although isolated issues may still occur due to the broader problems affecting the Xbox ecosystem.

Another Reminder of the Risks of an All-Digital Future

Microsoft has confirmed that it is working as quickly as possible to resolve the issues affecting Xbox services. Until then, many players may be unable to launch games on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or Xbox 360.

The incident has once again reignited criticism of the industry’s increasing reliance on digital distribution and always-online infrastructure.

Because the outage has effectively prevented players from accessing not only their digital libraries but also many physical disc-based games, members of the community argue that consumers should not have to depend on online servers and authentication systems that can instantly block access to products they have already paid for.

On social media platforms such as X, players criticized both Xbox and PlayStation, arguing that neither company can guarantee uninterrupted access to their own ecosystems.

“None of my digital games work. The future without physical games looks pretty bleak.”

“Yeah, I can’t launch anything. We’re cooked. Welcome to the digital age.”

These comments reflect the concerns shared by thousands of players following the widespread service disruption.