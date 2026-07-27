Criticism of PlayStation has intensified since the company announced it would phase out physical media for its consoles. The change is not scheduled to take effect until January 2028, but many players have already vowed to protest in the comments of virtually every Sony social media post.

A recent announcement from Sony Electronics, the company’s consumer technology division, further fueled the controversy. The new product has angered PlayStation fans because it promotes physical media in another entertainment sector while Sony continues moving forward with plans to eliminate physical game discs.

PlayStation Fans Slam Sony for Supporting Physical Media Outside Gaming

As many already know, video games represent only one part of Sony’s global business. For decades, the company has been a major force in the music industry and, despite market ups and downs, has continued to release new products aimed at music enthusiasts.

In recent days, Sony Electronics promoted the PS-LX310BT, its wireless turntable designed for vinyl collectors and music lovers. Despite the dominance of digital streaming and subscription services, millions of people still enjoy owning music in physical form, and vinyl records have become one of the most popular collectibles following their resurgence in recent years.

The announcement immediately frustrated many PlayStation fans for an obvious reason: while Sony continues to embrace physical media in the music business, it plans to eliminate it from gaming. For many players, it is deeply ironic that the company is advertising a record player in the middle of one of the biggest controversies surrounding the PlayStation brand.

As expected, Sony’s post on X quickly filled with criticism from gamers, many arguing that abandoning physical games is a mistake. Others questioned why Sony is willing to support physical media in the niche vinyl market while attempting to remove it from the much larger video game industry.

“They see vinyl making a huge comeback and selling like crazy, yet they’re getting rid of physical video games. Hypocrites!” one frustrated user wrote.

Another commented:

“Celebrating vinyl and comic books while getting rid of game discs? It’s like some kind of sick joke. Don’t you realize that gamers who buy physical games, just like vinyl enthusiasts, buy lots of them? Anti-consumer garbage.”

Rediscover the warmth, detail, and ritual of vinyl with the LX3 Turntable. Drop the needle, press play, and enjoy music the way it was meant to be heard. Time to upgrade: https://t.co/kkSP2R2eKj pic.twitter.com/HESluTGSgw — Sony Electronics (@SonyElectronics) July 26, 2026

Players Organize Boycott to Pressure PlayStation

PlayStation fans also used Sony’s post to remind the community that they are currently organizing a campaign aimed at stopping the company’s plans to eliminate physical games. Supporters have been promoting the hashtags #NoDiscNoBuy, #BoycottPlayStation, and #BoycottSony while encouraging participation in a planned “blackout” intended to pressure the company.

According to the campaign, participants plan to avoid using their PlayStation consoles from August 23 through August 30. During that period, they also intend not to sign into their PlayStation Network accounts or purchase any content from the PlayStation Store.

As supporters explain, the goal is to impact Sony’s revenue, send a clear message, and convince the company to reverse its decision before the planned January 2028 transition. However, industry analysts believe Sony is unlikely to change course and argue that physical media in gaming is entering its final years.