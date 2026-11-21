WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Grand Theft Auto 6 is being review-bombed, with players posting negative reviews criticizing technical issues and supposedly woke content.

GTA 6 currently has a user score of 5.1 on Metacritic.

Despite these complaints, the game has a score of 99 from professional critics on Metacritic.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most successful entertainment product in history, and at this point, it’s difficult to imagine another game or movie surpassing it in the near future. Fans welcomed its launch with excitement, but a large portion of the community is disappointed with certain decisions and some technical issues.

It’s understandable that fans have complaints and want to express them. However, GTA 6 is undoubtedly being review-bombed, as it received dozens of negative player reviews within just a few hours, with users attacking its supposed “woke propaganda” and calling it a “boyfriend simulator.”

Grand Theft Auto 6 Receives Thousands of Negative Reviews on Metacritic

At the time of writing, the latest installment in the franchise boasts an impressive score of 99 on Metacritic, so it’s safe to assume it has a strong chance of winning GOTY at The Game Awards 2026 and other award ceremonies during the upcoming awards season.

Community opinions were also largely positive, with dozens of players on social media praising the immersive open world, main story, and impressive visuals. Nevertheless, just as expected, the sequel failed to meet the highest expectations of a portion of its fanbase.

Unexpectedly, Grand Theft Auto 6 has also become the target of review bombing. Indeed, thousands of Metacritic users have already posted negative reviews highlighting their complaints about the game.

Looking through user reviews, we can find some legitimate complaints. Some players argue that the game is too slow and feels more like Red Dead Redemption than GTA. Others point to technical issues, such as frame rate drops and bugs that hurt the experience.

Other fans criticized the endings of Grand Theft Auto 6, the protagonists’ personalities, and the long drives players must take to reach their destinations. Similarly, some complained about the design of certain main campaign missions.

Perhaps these complaints don’t justify giving GTA 6 a score of 0 or 1, but they’re understandable and contribute to the conversation. However, there’s another side to the story.

Unfortunately, Rockstar Games’ new video game has become entangled in the increasingly exhausting culture war that dominates the internet and social media. Many players claim that GTA 6 is “woke propaganda” and a “feminist pamphlet” simply because it features a Latina protagonist.

Other users have labeled the game a “boyfriend simulator,” referring to missions in which players must buy gifts for Lucia and fix up the house to improve their relationship with her.

“Woke garbage. [The game] is a boyfriend simulator with good graphics that doesn’t deserve a perfect score. This is the beginning of Rockstar’s decline,” one user who gave GTA 6 a score of 0 on Metacritic said. “GTA 6 is full of progressive culture, and it shows the degradation of men and the glorification of women,” another commented.

Metacritic Users Have Given Grand Theft Auto 6 an Average Score of 5.1

“It’s a woke game. It’s the disappointment of the year; every hour I spend playing it, I get more irritated because I can clearly see the potential it could have had. The woke story and boyfriend simulator end up destroying the game’s central premise. It’s the ‘softened’ version of what a Grand Theft Auto should be,” another user said.

Despite the Controversy, Grand Theft Auto 6 Is the Highest-Rated Game in History

At the time of publication, Grand Theft Auto 6 has an average user score of 5.1 on Metacritic, a slight improvement over the 4.9 it received shortly after public reviews opened.

The audience’s current rating stands in stark contrast to the score awarded by professional critics. Right now, GTA 6 boasts an almost perfect score of 99 on Metacritic, making it the highest-rated game in history, surpassing Nintendo 64’s beloved The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

It’s worth remembering that users can rate a game without any restrictions, so there’s no guarantee that the people criticizing the latest installment have actually played it. For now, it’s unclear whether Metacritic will take action to remove malicious reviews.

Regardless, none of this changes the game’s commercial success. Grand Theft Auto 6 sold more than 30 million copies in its first 24 hours, making it the most successful entertainment product of all time. Furthermore, reports indicate that millions of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players tried it during launch.

GTA 6 Is the Highest-Rated Game in Metacritic History, Despite the Controversy

But tell us: What do you think about these reviews? Do you agree with the community’s complaints? What score would you give the game? Let us know in the comments!

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