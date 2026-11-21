WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Xbox users playing Grand Theft Auto 6 risk receiving temporary suspensions because of a console feature.

To avoid these penalties, players are advised to disable this Microsoft platform feature.

Players have also received punishments for similar incidents involving Watch Dogs 2 and Cyberpunk 2077.

Excitement surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6 continues. The game has been available for a couple of days, and hundreds of thousands of players have already visited Vice City to join Jason and Lucia on their dangerous journey. However, some fans have received temporary bans on Xbox, and the worst part is that it wasn’t even their fault.

What’s even more concerning is that any fan could face a similar suspension, as the culprit is a Microsoft console feature that’s enabled by default. As a result, the community is recommending that players disable this tool as soon as possible to avoid an unjustified punishment.

GTA 6 Fans on Xbox Could Receive Temporary Bans Because of the Console

It’s pretty obvious that GTA 6 is a game that younger members of the household definitely shouldn’t play. Like other entries in the franchise, this sequel features numerous scenes that could be considered “problematic” because of their mature or graphic content.

This isn’t necessarily an issue for most players, since fans already knew what kind of experience to expect from the video game developed by Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games. However, some Xbox Series X|S players have started receiving suspensions for sharing their gameplay experiences.

Players should know that Xbox automatically uploads screenshots and game clips to its servers, as this option is enabled by default on the console. The system then analyzes the content to look for material that violates the platform’s family and online safety rules.

It’s unclear whether a Microsoft employee or artificial intelligence reviews each piece of content. Either way, when the system detects a questionable video or problematic image, it automatically issues a suspension lasting at least 2 days to the person who uploaded it.

Grand Theft Auto 6 features plenty of moments that fall into this category, from romantic scenes between Jason and Lucia to the mission where we meet Mandy, the protagonist’s neighbor. Players can also explore beaches, clubs, and other locations where, let’s say, the NPCs didn’t pay much attention to their outfits.

Therefore, players who take screenshots or record videos of these sequences risk receiving a ban because that content is automatically uploaded to Xbox servers, where Microsoft can review it.

Xbox Players Are Starting to Receive Penalties and Bans for Accidentally Uploading Their Grand Theft Auto 6 Videos

Xbox Players Could Be Banned for Playing Grand Theft Auto 6

On Reddit, a player named Sangobar shared their experience, revealing that they received a suspension because of an image they captured while playing GTA 6. The post includes photos of the email in which Microsoft notified them of the punishment. In the comments section, other users claimed they had also been banned for the same reason.

Additionally, some fans say they received similar suspensions for doing exactly the same thing in Watch Dogs 2 and Cyberpunk 2077, confirming that this isn’t a new issue. Fortunately, disabling this Xbox feature is quick and easy, potentially eliminating the risk of getting banned.

To do so, players simply need to sign in and open the Settings section on their Xbox console. Once there, they must go to Preferences and select the Captures & Share tab. Finally, they need to make sure the Don’t Upload and Don’t Automatically Upload options are enabled.

As unbelievable as it may sound, this isn’t the first time Xbox Series X|S users have risked receiving a suspension. A couple of days ago, many players changed their console’s location to take advantage of the so-called New Zealand trick, which allowed them to play GTA 6 early thanks to the time difference.

Deliberately changing the platform’s time and region without justification is prohibited under Microsoft’s Terms and Conditions. Despite the potential risks, more than 2 million players used the trick to join the thousands of fans who were already playing Grand Theft Auto 6.

Xbox Sends Penalties to GTA 6 Players

But tell us: Have you received a penalty because of this console feature? Let us know in the comments!

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