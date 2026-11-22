WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

PlayStation failed to secure a Game of the Year (GOTY) nomination at The Game Awards 2026, ending a streak that lasted over a decade.

The brand had been a consistent presence in the category every year from 2015 to 2025.

Marvel’s Wolverine fell short of critical and fan expectations, leaving it out of the running.

PlayStation has historically been defined by its critically acclaimed exclusives, which were regular fixtures in the GOTY lineup.

While Sony’s financial reports may justify its recent business decisions, PlayStation is noticeably lagging on the critical front. Nowhere is this more evident than in the newly announced list of nominees for The Game Awards 2026: for the first time in over a decade, the Japanese gaming giant does not have a single contender in the night’s premier category.

This year’s Game of the Year lineup is historic on multiple fronts. It sets the stage for a massive showdown between two industry-defining titans: Grand Theft Auto and The Legend of Zelda. It also spotlights resilient developers swimming against the current, alongside a few unexpected dark horses.

Yet, just as notable as the nominees themselves is the glaring absence of PlayStation, a brand that has effectively dominated the category over the past ten years.

PlayStation’s 12-Year Streak Comes to an End

The wait is finally over following the official reveal of The Game Awards 2026 nominees (which you can view in full here), and PlayStation Studios stands out as the biggest omission from the main event.

Sony’s first-party lineup simply didn’t make the cut this year, a surprising development given that the publisher had competed for the industry’s top prize without interruption for more than ten years.

The last time PlayStation walked into The Game Awards without a GOTY contender was back in 2014. From 2015 through 2025, its exclusive development studios were guaranteed mainstays. This year, however, neither critical nor commercial reception worked in their favor.

PlayStation’s flagship release of 2026 was Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Wolverine. Unfortunately, lukewarm reviews from critics and mixed feedback from fans made it clear that the title failed to live up to the high bar Sony has set for its first-party exclusives, ultimately costing it a spot on the 2026 GOTY ballot.

God of War ganó el GOTY 2018 en The Game Awards

PlayStation’s Historic GOTY Track Record

Until now, the Game of the Year category was familiar territory for PlayStation. Backed by universal acclaim and passionate fanbases, Sony’s studios were widely regarded as recurring frontrunners.

To fully grasp the weight of PlayStation’s stumble and the symbolic impact of its absence from the 2026 lineup, one only needs to look back at the nominations of past years:

2015: Bloodborne

2016: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

2017: Horizon Zero Dawn

2018: Marvel’s Spider-Man / God of War (Winner)

2019: Death Stranding

2020: Ghost of Tsushima / The Last of Us Part II (Winner)

2021: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

2022: God of War Ragnarök / Horizon Forbidden West

2023: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

2024: Astro Bot (Winner)

2025: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

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