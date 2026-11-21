WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

GTA 6 draws inspiration from classic crime movies.

Its influences include Bonnie and Clyde , Pulp Fiction , Thelma & Louise , and The Getaway .

The game’s narrative explores the relationship between Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, drawing parallels with infamous cinematic couples.

Grand Theft Auto games have always drawn heavily from cinema. Rockstar Games has relied on influential crime movies to tell compelling stories featuring memorable twists and turns. Naturally, GTA 6 is no exception, as the adventure starring Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval also takes inspiration from several popular classics.

In a recent interview, Rupert Humphries, Rockstar Games’ senior vice president of narrative, discussed the movies that inspired the story of GTA 6’s protagonists. He confirmed that the team carefully studied some of the most popular films about criminal couples to bring Lucia and Jason’s partnership to life.

These Movies Inspired Lucia and Jason’s Story in GTA 6

Long before its release, we knew that GTA 6 would feature a criminal couple as its protagonists. In fact, the game’s earliest leaks mentioned a story inspired by Bonnie Elizabeth Parker and Clyde Barrow, a notorious criminal duo from the United States whose story has served as the basis for numerous movies and television series.

During an interview with Game Informer, Rupert Humphries revealed that Bonnie and Clyde, the 1967 film directed by Arthur Penn and starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, was indeed one of the movies that inspired GTA 6. As you might expect, the infamous couple served as a model for Lucia and Jason.

The Rockstar creative also explained that movies such as True Romance and Thelma & Louise played an important role in shaping the interactions between GTA 6’s protagonists. Other iconic duos from cinema, including Riggs and Murtaugh, Butch and Sundance, as well as Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett, also served as references.

Other classic movies that proved essential when designing the characters include Pulp Fiction and Natural Born Killers. Humphries explained that the relationship between the couples is important in both films, and the development team constantly thought about them when deciding what Lucia and Jason’s relationship would look like.

“When it comes to having a game where the characters can change depending on how you play, and whether you really get involved and enjoy the crime spree, we thought about how Pulp Fiction and Natural Born Killers both begin with a couple in a restaurant pulling out guns, but also about how different those couples are and how differently those situations unfold,” the creative explained.

Regarding Pulp Fiction specifically, Humphries said that Jason and Lucia are “much tougher” than Tim Roth and Amanda Plummer’s characters. However, Rockstar’s developers also decided to show the couple’s more intimate side and allow their relationship to change depending on what players do.

Bonnie and Clyde Were One of the Couples Who Inspired GTA 6’s Protagonists

How Did Cinema Influence GTA 6’s Narrative?

Rupert Humphries mentioned the movies that inspired Rockstar’s new game, but he didn’t go into detail about exactly how they influenced it. Nevertheless, some of the connections are easy to identify.

The most obvious example is Bonnie and Clyde, as the screenplay by David Newman and Robert Benton was based on the real crimes the couple committed across the United States.

As such, they served as the blueprint for the criminal couple that eventually became Lucia and Jason. The Getaway, directed by Sam Peckinpah and Walter Hill, tells the story of a criminal who gets out of prison and attempts one last heist with his partner. Clearly, this story influenced the opening of GTA 6’s narrative.

True Romance, directed by Tony Scott, follows a young couple on the run with a stash of illegal substances. Quentin Tarantino’s screenplay also has echoes in GTA 6, as it places its protagonists at the center of an intense love story.

Pulp Fiction and Other Movies Inspired the World and Characters of GTA 6

Out of Sight takes place in Florida and follows the adventures of a thief and a federal agent. GTA 6 appears to draw from the setting of Steven Soderbergh’s film, as it bears a striking resemblance to Leonida. Finally, Pumpkin and Honey Bunny, the couple from Pulp Fiction, served as references for portraying the love and chaos Lucia and Jason experience throughout their adventure.

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