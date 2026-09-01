Pokémon TCG is much more than just a trading card game: it is a massive business that moves thousands of dollars. As hard as it may be to believe, collectors and the franchise’s most dedicated fans are willing to spend huge amounts of money to get their hands on the rarest cards.

With that in mind, auctions are among the best places to find high-quality collectibles. A new record was recently set, as a Pokémon card sold for more than $1 million USD. This made it the first English-language card ever to be auctioned for such an enormous amount.

Pokémon’s Gold Star Rayquaza Card Sells for More Than $1 Million

Fanatics Collect is one of the most famous and prestigious platforms for buying, selling, and auctioning collectible cards. Its August Premier Auction officially set a new record on August 28, when a Pokémon card was sold for a 7-figure sum.

The card in question is the Gold Star Rayquaza #107, originally released in 2005 as part of the EX Deoxys expansion. It is an extremely rare collectible, so it quickly caught the attention of specialists. After receiving 35 bids, it ultimately sold for $1.02 million USD.

CGC, one of the world’s leading card certification companies, awarded the card a Pristine 10 grade, making it the only known copy to receive a perfect score. Fanatics Collect stated that it is possibly “the best copy” known to exist.

There are several reasons why the Gold Star Rayquaza #107 is so rare and commands such a high price on the market. For starters, cards from the EX Deoxys expansion were known to suffer significant edge damage during production.

Furthermore, finding a copy in good condition became an enormous challenge after The Pokémon Company introduced this rarity in the EX Team Rocket Returns expansion. From that point on, only one card would appear every two booster boxes.

Out of more than 250 certified copies, only 12 received a Gem Mint 10 grade, and the card auctioned in late August was the only one to receive the Pristine 10 designation.

Pokémon’s Gold Star Rayquaza Makes History

After selling for $1.02 million USD, the Gold Star Rayquaza became the most expensive English-language Pokémon card ever sold. It surpassed the previous record holder by $65,200 USD: a first-edition Charizard from the Base Set that sold for $954,800 USD earlier in 2026.

“It’s fantastic to have broken the record, but it’s a bittersweet moment to have to part with such an important piece of our collection,” the seller said.

While this EX Deoxys card has already secured its place in the history books, it is still nowhere near the overall record for Pokémon cards. The Japanese Pikachu card owned by Logan Paul sold for the incredible sum of $16.492 million USD.

But tell us, what do you think of this achievement? Let us know in the comments.