XBOX Game Pass has become the Holy Grail for players who enjoy trying out a large number of releases at a low cost. While its price has increased and it is no longer nearly as affordable as it was in its early days, it remains a viable option thanks to its day-one releases, which continue to join the catalog every month. And yes, it looks like another highly anticipated title could be coming to the service.

An accidental leak appears to confirm that the latest entry in a beloved franchise will join the subscription service in October. The developers have remained silent, and Microsoft has already deleted the post in question. Still, we recommend keeping expectations in check, as this could simply be a mistake.

Microsoft May Have Confirmed the New Castlevania Is Coming to XBOX Game Pass

The title in question is Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, the next entry in Konami’s legendary and beloved franchise. The metroidvania was first revealed earlier this year, and we already know it will launch in fall 2026. It now appears that fans may be able to enjoy it at no extra cost if they are subscribers to the service.

On Instagram, the official account for the subscription program posted a video that begins with a simple question: “Is it on XBOX Game Pass?” The person recording the clip then walks through the halls of gamescom 2026 and gives a thumbs-up whenever a game appears that is already available on the service or will be added to the catalog soon.

The video features games such as Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, Stranger Than Heaven, Fable, Gears of War: E-Day, Halo: Campaign Evolved, and Minecraft Dungeons II. Some of these experiences are already part of the subscription service, while others will join the library in the coming months.

Although Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse does not have a confirmed release for XBOX Game Pass, the person gives a thumbs-up when concept art for Konami’s title appears.

The video was removed from the Instagram account, leading the community to believe that the company accidentally revealed ahead of time that the metroidvania will be a day-one release when it launches on October 17. This would make sense considering that the project was first announced during the early 2026 XBOX Showcase.

That said, it is also possible that this was simply a communication error and that the person recording the video mistakenly thought Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse would be coming to XBOX Game Pass. We’ll have to wait and see.