PlayStation Studios is going through one of its most challenging periods, as several of its teams are facing a severe crisis. This comes after Sony’s failed push for live-service games and decisions that have negatively impacted the reputation of its entire gaming brand.

On top of that, the company is dealing with a major creative crisis that has caused PlayStation Studios to lose several prominent talents. This morning, one of its most talented teams lost its director, who decided to resign after more than 30 years in the video game industry.

PlayStation Studios Suffers Major Loss as Housemarque Changes Directors

In mid-2021, Sony and PlayStation proudly announced the acquisition of Housemarque, the Finnish studio known at the time for games such as Resogun, Nex Machina, and Matterfall. After joining PlayStation Studios, the team showcased its talent with Returnal, considered by many to be one of the best PS5 exclusives.

In April of this year, Housemarque also surprised players with Saros, a critically acclaimed title that nevertheless struggled to meet Sony’s financial expectations. Much of the studio’s initial success can be attributed to Ilari Kuittinen, its co-founder and CEO for 31 years.

In a surprising announcement, the creative revealed that today was his final day leading Housemarque, the studio he founded in 1995 alongside Harri Tikkanen. Kuittinen witnessed every era of the studio, including its arrival at PlayStation and the success of Returnal.

In an extensive statement, the former Housemarque director reflected on his immense passion for video games, which led him to establish the studio. He celebrated the company’s independent spirit and its eventual partnership with PlayStation.

Kuittinen believes his main contribution to the industry was always helping developers create great games with freedom, while evolving from a small studio into a top-tier AAA team.

“Beyond Housemarque and PlayStation, this journey would have been impossible without the great gaming community. To all the friends, co-founders, mentors, and colleagues in the industry from around the world who have given me valuable advice, unwavering support, and a listening ear over the past three decades: thank you,” the creative wrote.

What Will Happen to Housemarque After Ilari Kuittinen’s Departure?

The creative will stop working on Housemarque’s projects and step away from video game development. Kuittinen confirmed that he wants to take a break from the industry, although he will remain involved with events and continue working as a consultant.

“Starting in September, I plan to embrace what writer David Deida calls the concept of the ‘Zero Man’: learning to simply be without always striving toward the next goal,” the creative explained. “Let’s see how good I am at doing nothing! However, you certainly haven’t seen the last of me. I hope to stay connected to the industry.”

Since July 1, Sami “Haxu” Hakala, Housemarque’s deputy CEO, has been leading the company with Kuittinen’s backing and support. The former studio director trusts his leadership and is convinced that Housemarque’s future is secure thanks to the development of new projects that have yet to be revealed.