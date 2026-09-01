The battles in Pokémon Champions are about to receive a major dose of new content. The Pokémon Company confirmed new Z Mega Evolutions during the 2026 Pokémon World Championships.

Mega Absol Z, Mega Lucario Z, and Garchomp Z Arrive With Unique Abilities

The biggest additions include Mega Absol Z, Mega Lucario Z, and Garchomp Z. Each one will have abilities capable of significantly changing their potential during battles.

Mega Absol Z will have the Sharpness ability, which increases the power of slicing moves by 1.5x. This feature could turn some of its attacks into serious threats for opponents.

Meanwhile, Mega Lucario Z will have Aura Break, an ability that halves the damage it takes from contact moves. This will allow it to better withstand certain matchups and open up new strategic options.

Finally, Garchomp Z will have Levitate, an ability that grants immunity to Ground-type moves. It also prevents the effects of moves and hazards such as Stealth Rock, Toxic Spikes, and Sticky Web.

These abilities promise to give each transformation its own unique identity. They could also lead to major changes in competitive teams once the new ruleset takes effect.

You can watch the announcement here:

The New Ruleset Will Remain in Effect Until December

One important detail is that Regulation Set M-C will begin on September 9 and remain active until December 2, giving players several months to experiment with the new options.

We remind you that Pokémon Champions is specifically designed around Pokémon battles. The title brings back fundamental elements of the franchise to offer exciting matchups for veteran Trainers as well as newcomers.

The game is currently available on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

What do you think of the new Z Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Champions? Which of these transformations do you think will be the most interesting for competitive play? Let us know in the comments.

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