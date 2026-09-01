The Pokémon World Championships 2026 brought together thousands of Trainers from around the world to enjoy some of the most intense competitive action the franchise has to offer. However, the weekend wasn’t just about watching the world’s best players compete in Pokémon Champions and Pokémon TCG. There was also plenty of room for exciting announcements.

Following the Pokémon VGC final and the awards ceremony, The Pokémon Company International held a closing ceremony where it shared several announcements that gave fans a glimpse at the future of the franchise.

So, what exactly was announced? Join us as we recap everything revealed during the Pokémon World Championships 2026 closing ceremony.

Pokémon GO is getting new attacks and Megas

The first announcement of the night was related to Pokémon GO, which is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary. The mobile game will soon receive the ability to use a third attack, a change that could have a major impact on the way battles are played.

That’s not all. It was also revealed that Armored Mewtwo will return to the game for the first time in 6 years. The Pokémon will initially appear in San Francisco, but players in other parts of the world will have the opportunity to catch it at a later date.

Needless to say, this could be the perfect excuse for some players to return to Pokémon GO.

Get ready, Trainers! 😱



Armored Mewtwo makes its return to Pokémon GO during #PokemonGOFest2026: Mega Finale!



Learn more: https://t.co/G325RXUdi8 pic.twitter.com/tBZhRELKtf — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 31, 2026

Pokémon TCG is getting more Mega Pokémon and a new type of ex

Pokémon TCG also had a major presence during the Pokémon World Championships closing ceremony. A new trailer revealed that cards featuring Mega Lucario, Mega Rayquaza, Mega Greninja and other Pokémon are on the way.

These cards will introduce a new type of attack, although more details about the mechanic have yet to be revealed.

The trailer also featured Entei, Suicune and Raikou, which will introduce another new mechanic called exStar. For now, The Pokémon Company has not revealed exactly how it will work or what impact it will have on the Pokémon TCG metagame, but it certainly looks like an exciting addition.

Some mega-huge news is coming to the #PokemonTCG! 📰



ICYMI: get ready for Mega Lucario Z’s debut as a powerful Mega Evolution Pokémon ex. Plus, look out for a new Pokémon TCG series: ex★! ⭐ #PokemonXP (cont) https://t.co/lRdH5sbkQN pic.twitter.com/PmOfBhABHh — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) August 31, 2026

Pokémon TCG is getting an anime

The Pokémon TCG announcements didn’t end there. The Pokémon Company also revealed an entirely new anime project arriving in 2027.

It’s called Pokémon: Wild Card and, while there are still very few details available, we know that the series will focus on the Pokémon Trading Card Game.

The story will follow a player who dreams of becoming a TCG champion, meaning the anime will offer a look at the competitive side of the card game and the players who dedicate themselves to mastering it.

Pokémon Champions is getting new Mega Evolutions

Of course, Pokémon Champions also had its own moment in the spotlight. A new trailer revealed that several of the Mega Evolutions introduced in Pokémon Legends: Z-A are coming to the competitive game.

Which Pokémon are we talking about? Mega Lucario Z and Mega Absol Z, both of which appeared in the game’s DLC.

The Pokémon Company also confirmed that Heatran, one of the most iconic Pokémon in competitive history, will be joining Pokémon Champions in the future.

Mega Evolution Z is coming to #PokemonChampions, including Mega Absol Z and Mega Lucario Z!



You can also look forward to Rillaboom and Baxcalibur participating alongside them in Regulation M-C, beginning September 9! #PokemonWorlds pic.twitter.com/JmPvtZBiIC — Pokémon Champions (@Pokemon_Champs) August 31, 2026

The next Pokémon Worlds already has a location

A Pokémon World Championships closing ceremony wouldn’t be complete without revealing the location and date of the next tournament.

According to the official announcement, Pokémon World Championships 2027 will take place from August 13-15 in Singapore.

This means the World Championships will return to Asia for the first time since 2023, when the tournament was held in Yokohama, Japan.

The 2027 Pokémon World Championships are coming to Singapore! 🌺



Trainers will compete and fans will celebrate at Singapore EXPO over the #PokemonWorlds weekend of August 13–15, 2027. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/OpAmx6j9iI — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 31, 2026

What did you think of all these announcements? Are you excited about everything coming to Pokémon? Let us know in the comments.