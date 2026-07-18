PlayStation is poised to reshape the gaming industry permanently, with plans to cease disc production by 2028 as it transitions toward a fully digital ecosystem. This strategic shift will have far-reaching consequences not only for players and developers but also for retail stores and, notably, it threatens to render obsolete one of the most resourceful methods available for experiencing games at no cost.

Physical media holds greater significance than many consumers realize. Beyond offering a tangible sense of ownership, physical discs and cartridges play a vital role in game preservation and the broader dissemination of gaming culture.

They also provide affordable access to titles through secondhand markets and community-based programs, making gaming more inclusive for diverse audiences. Sony’s move toward an all-digital future therefore places at risk a valuable service currently offered by numerous public libraries around the world.

PlayStation’s Decision Will Also Affect Libraries

Indeed, library-based game-lending programs have gained traction in recent years. In the United States and several other countries, public libraries allow members to rent or borrow from an expanding catalog of titles, alongside movies, PC software, and even comic books.

These initiatives reflect a growing recognition of interactive entertainment as a legitimate cultural medium, and they aim to make gaming accessible to individuals who may not have the budget for $70 releases.

For instance, in 2025, the public libraries of Montgomery County, Alabama, expanded their collections to include games for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

Cardholders can reserve or borrow one title per console type at a time, and renewals are permitted when no waiting list exists.

Similarly, the Markham Public Library in Canada operates its own video game lending service, offering cardholders free access to available titles including high-profile AAA releases such as Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata, and Crimson Desert.

According to the library’s official website, “Borrowing games from the library gives you the chance to discover new titles without having to buy them. You can try new genres and games without spending money. There are multiplayer games. We also have the latest releases available.”

Additional Canadian institutions, including the public libraries of Coquitlam and Québec, provide comparable services. While these programs may be limited in scope, patrons are encouraged to consult their local library’s website to determine whether similar game-lending options exist in their area.

End of Physical Media Will Negatively Affect Libraries

Currently, many libraries actively expand their collections with new arrivals, including major franchise titles like 007 First Light, making borrowing a popular alternative for accessing the latest games without direct purchase.

Since most library memberships are offered free of charge, these programs have become a vital resource for budget-conscious gamers. Unfortunately, the gradual phase-out of physical discs will complicate libraries’ ability to offer recent and high-profile releases.

Even if PlayStation stops manufacturing physical games, Xbox and Nintendo titles on disc or cartridge may remain available for a time yet industry experts widely anticipate that Microsoft will eventually follow Sony’s lead, especially as digital-only initiatives like Project Helix gain momentum.

Moreover, many third-party titles for the upcoming Switch 2 are already being distributed as Game-Key Cards, which require a full download rather than functioning as standalone physical media.

Consequently, libraries face a considerable challenge in the years ahead. As the transition to digital distribution accelerates, many of these culturally valuable lending programs may shrink or vanish entirely.

What do you think? Were you aware that physical games can be borrowed from libraries? Do you know of a local library that offers this service? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

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