As one of the most highly anticipated titles slated for the second half of 2026, Marvel’s Wolverine has generated considerable buzz, with excitement building roughly two months ahead of its scheduled launch. Developers recently unveiled a striking new cinematic preview but the community is currently dealing with a far more urgent concern.

The debate over PlayStation’s decision to end all physical media has reached a fever pitch, and fans are making it clear they have no intention of remaining silent. Leveraging the publicity surrounding this flagship exclusive, players have flooded the trailer’s comment sections to voice their displeasure with Sony’s long-term plans.

For those unaware, Sony announced earlier this month that, effective January 2028, it will cease production of physical games for all PlayStation platforms, a policy that applies equally to first-party studios and third-party publishers and represents a seismic blow to the physical format.

In response to the mounting outcry, Insomniac Games took to its official social media channels to reaffirm that Marvel’s Wolverine will receive a physical disc release, potentially marking one of the last Sony first-party titles to do so.

However, fans continue to use the game’s promotional trailer to express their displeasure at Sony’s strategy.

The latest CGI trailer, titled “Ain’t No Hero,” has amassed over 8,100 comments at the time of writing, though a cursory scan reveals that the overwhelming majority focus not on the footage itself but on the impending obsolescence of physical media. “Can’t wait to play this one with a disc,” wrote one user, while another echoed, “I’ll be buying this physically for sure.”

Some commentators have even pointed to an unintentionally ironic moment within the trailer’s climax, where Wolverine loses control after a cherished photograph of him and Jean Grey is destroyed. “Wolverine’s prized photo proves the value of physical keepsakes. Bring that option back!” one fan remarked.

As for the trailer’s actual content, it offers a series of combat-heavy sequences featuring Logan confronting waves of enemies, though it stops short of revealing new narrative details or gameplay mechanics. The most notable reveal is the confirmation of Lady Deathstrike as a villain in the campaign.

In practice, however, nearly all player attention has been diverted to the PlayStation controversy, with substantive commentary on the preview itself buried deep within the comment thread.

A similar pattern holds on the official X account, where the trailer has drawn identical complaints except for the Latin American Spanish-dubbed version, which has largely escaped the firestorm, with fans there celebrating the return of voice actor Humberto Solórzano as Logan, though even there, some have pledged to buy the disc edition.

Third-Party Studios Caught in the Crossfire

It is understandable that fans have seized upon Marvel’s Wolverine, one of PlayStation’s most prominent upcoming first-party releases, as a vehicle for protest.

Yet the backlash has inadvertently spilled over onto third-party developers, who have no influence over Sony’s corporate strategy. Trailers for independent and external titles hosted on PlayStation’s official channels have likewise been inundated with negative remarks.

One indie developer publicly lamented that the latest preview for their upcoming project has been overrun by comments targeting Sony rather than engaging with their game. Meanwhile, the company itself has remained silent, leaving observers to wonder whether the sustained protests will prompt any shift in policy.

In addition, tangible opposition is beginning to take shape. Mexican legislators have announced plans to file a formal complaint and request an antitrust investigation into Sony’s potential monopolistic practices stemming from the physical-format phase-out. In parallel, Brazilian lawmakers have introduced a new bill aimed at safeguarding consumers’ digital property rights.

What do you think about these protests? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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