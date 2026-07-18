The digital age delivers unparalleled convenience and opportunity, but it also introduces significant vulnerabilities. Few risks are as glaring today as the potential loss of valuable purchases and irreplaceable personal data stored in intangible online accounts that can vanish overnight due to a single security lapse or malicious hack.

One content creator learned this lesson the hard way when he came perilously close to losing thousands of dollars’ worth of Xbox games and, more critically, priceless personal memories. Though his story ultimately resolved in his favor, he remains deeply frustrated with how the company handled the crisis from start to finish.

XBOX Player Almost Loses Microsoft Account Due to Hacking

Just days ago, we reported on Joshua Khane, a Dutch streamer who broadcasts live on Twitch. Through a social media post, he laid bare the dire predicament that nearly erased 25 years of his digital life.

Khane explained that his Microsoft account had been compromised by hackers. Upon discovering the breach, he immediately reached out to Microsoft’s customer support in hopes of regaining control. The support team verified that the account had indeed been infiltrated.

During their investigation, Microsoft confirmed that security settings had been altered, presumably by the attackers. However, despite acknowledging Khane as the legitimate owner, support representatives informed him that they were powerless to restore access.

Their sole proposed resolution was to permanently delete the compromised profile. As a result, Khane stated that he stood to lose 25 years’ worth of data, thousands of euros in game purchases, and baby photos of his son, which were stored on Microsoft’s OneDrive cloud service and vanished along with the account suspension.

“All because MICROSOFT couldn’t bring back a compromised account?? One of the biggest companies ever couldn’t do that so they just deleted that shit like it was nothing?? Fucking shame on you!!,” Khane wrote on X, voicing his outrage.

Joshua Khane Recovers Account, Though He’s Critical of Microsoft’s Response

The streamer’s plight quickly gained widespread traction, amassing over 80,000 likes on his original post within days. Following the viral uproar, Xbox publicly acknowledged the incident and confirmed that it had reached out to Khane in an effort to restore his purchases and profile access.

On July 16, 2026, Khane shared a follow-up video confirming that he had indeed recovered his account along with his digital game library and his son’s photographs. Yet even in victory, he expressed lingering discontent over Microsoft’s approach.

In the video, Khane thanked the support staff who eventually assisted him but lamented that his case only received proper attention after going viral. He stressed that countless other users face identical obstacles without the luxury of a massive social media audience to amplify their claims.

Khane specifically took issue with the fact that, prior to the public backlash, he was flatly told that recovery was impossible.

“What bothers me the most is that they told me that it was irreversible. It took a tweet or a post with a couple of million likes and a lot of coverage to reach out to me. And no offence against Microsoft, like the people who helped me, they helped me really good, but I feel for the people who don’t have the opportunity to get their account back because I know I am not the only one,” he said.

He went on to describe the situation as “shady,” adding, “It’s not that they can’t bring back your account, they won’t bring back your account if you’re a nobody and I’m a nobody but my tweet just blew up.”

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