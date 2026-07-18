Bethesda Game Studios has delivered a major update that is sure to excite Fallout fans worldwide. The developer has officially confirmed that it is currently working on multiple new projects set in its iconic post-apocalyptic universe, including Fallout 5, several remastered editions, and an additional, unannounced game.

In an official statement, Bethesda detailed its roadmap for the franchise moving forward, emphasizing that its ambitions extend well beyond the ongoing support for Fallout 76 and the recent success of the live-action television adaptation. After years of patient waiting from the community, the studio assured fans that their loyalty will be richly rewarded, with at least four distinct Fallout projects now confirmed to be in various stages of development.

Fallout 5 Is Officially Happening But There’s a Catch

More than a decade has passed since the release of Fallout 4, a title that broadly pleased both critics and longtime followers of the RPG series. Now, after an extended silence, Bethesda has finally acknowledged that Fallout 5 is indeed in active development. In its announcement, the studio stressed that the franchise ranks among its highest corporate priorities and that the fifth installment represents a “long-term goal” for the team.

The game will be built using Creation Engine 3, the proprietary development platform that Bethesda has been refining since the launch of Starfield and the same technology powering The Elder Scrolls VI. This engine is expected to introduce a host of new tools and systems that will shape the studio’s forthcoming titles for years to come.

While the confirmation of Fallout 5 is undoubtedly welcome news, there is a significant caveat that may temper enthusiasm. The project remains in pre-production, meaning that both its official reveal and eventual release are still several years away.

Bethesda clarified that its immediate development focus is squarely on The Elder Scrolls VI, with the majority of its workforce currently allocated to that project. As a result, it appears likely that Fallout 5 will not arrive until well after the next Elder Scrolls installment has been completed.

Don't expect Fallout 5 to debut anytime soon

Remasters and a Prequel Expansion Are Also on the Horizon

Early rumors have proven accurate: beyond Fallout 5, Bethesda is also preparing enhanced versions of several classic entries in the series. The studio confirmed that Fallout 3 will be making a return with a remastered edition optimized for modern platforms, though a specific release window has yet to be announced.

In addition, one of the franchise’s most critically praised titles, Fallout: New Vegas, the acclaimed spin-off developed by Obsidian Entertainment, will also receive a similar treatment.

Plus Bethesda also revealed plans for a prequel expansion to Fallout 3, packaged as new downloadable content for Fallout 76. Titled Raven Rock, this expansion is scheduled to debut at some point next year.

Obsidian Entertainment Reunites with the Franchise

Earlier reports regarding Obsidian Entertainment’s return to the Fallout universe have also been confirmed.

“The wasteland continues to expand as we team up once again with our longtime friends at Obsidian Entertainment. We’re happy to confirm they’re working with us on a new Fallout project. We’ll have more to share in the future,” Bethesda said.

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