As the industry enters the final stretch of 2026, publishers are bracing for one of the most overcrowded release windows in gaming history. Over the coming months, a dense lineup of heavy hitters, such as Grand Theft Auto VI, will arrive on store shelves within days of each other.

This environment forced the creators of an upcoming soulslike to reconsider their release strategy. Although admitting it was a tough call, the development team opted to drop their title’s launch price to just $40 USD, despite hours and hours of content.





Valor Mortis Will Cost $40 USD Hoping to Win Over Players

The game in question is Valor Mortis, a first-person action title with soulslike mechanics set in an alternate-history Napoleonic era. While its initial reveal generated strong interest, fans raised eyebrows when the developers originally slated its release for September 24.

Developed by One More Level, the project was initially set to launch alongside titan franchises including Silent Hill: Townfall and Control Resonant. Recognizing the issue, the team shifted its release date to October 13, 2026, with Blake Rochkind, head of publisher Lyrical Games, admitting the delay was inevitable.

Even with extra breathing room, Valor Mortis faces an uphill battle. To stand out, leadership decided to slice the price tag despite the fact that the project possesses everything to compete with other important titles.

In an official statement, Lyrical Games revealed the internal debate behind the price. “We believe the game has the quality, fidelity, and playtime in its 20-hour story to go toe-to-toe with many ‘full price’ titles. Still, this fall is stacked and there’s high demand for your time and money,” they said.

Given how fiercely publishers must compete for players’ time and wallets late in the year, Lyrical Games views the $39.99 USD price tag as a way to entice gamers to play the game.

Valor Mortis Wants to Be Picked Up Alongside Other Great Games

Speaking with The Game Business, Blake Rochkind expanded on the strategy, acknowledging fears that a reduced price might lead players to assume Valor Mortis is a lower-budget affair. Ultimately, however, he stands by the decision.

Rochkind believes a $40 price tag gives the game a fighting chance to survive the “craziest fall in games history”. Taking on titans like GTA VI, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, Silent Hill: Townfall, and Gears of War: E-Day is a daunting task for any studio.

The challenge is further compounded by the fact that Valor Mortis is an unproven intellectual property debuting among established giants. Because of this, Rochkind is completely comfortable positioning the game as a high-value companion purchase alongside larger blockbusters.

The team’s goal is to make Valor Mortis a game players would buy alongside other games. “Someone might plan to drop $80 USD on the base edition of GTA VI but they won’t hesitate to pick up Valor Mortis at half price to hold them over in the weeks leading up to it,” he said.

Beyond its $40 price tag, the title from the Ghostrunner creators has another trump card: a Day One launch on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. While the service deal didn’t influence the retail price cut, it gives the game immediate reach to millions of subscribers at launch.

Valor Mortis isn’t the only project dodging the fall juggernauts. Other high-profile titles have shifted their schedules to avoid the squeeze, including CI Games’ Lords of the Fallen II and Ubisoft’s remake Rayman Legends Retold.

Will you be picking up Valor Mortis at launch, or do you think the low price point will help it stand out in a crowded market? Let us know in the comments below, and stay tuned for more coverage on Valor Mortis.

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