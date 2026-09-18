As the most anticipated launch of the decade, Grand Theft Auto VI continues to generate immense buzz as new details gradually reveal the sheer scale of the project. While the official release is closer than ever, only console players will be able to dive into the massive sandbox at launch though it remains only a matter of time before PC gamers can join in on the action.

The open-world game is scheduled to hit store shelves on November 19, 2026, though currently limited to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Although developer Rockstar Games remains tight-lipped regarding a native PC release, recent statements from the Take-Two CEO suggest fans won’t be left waiting indefinitely.

PC Platform Becoming “More and More Important” for GTA VI

During Take-Two Interactive’s recent investor call on Thursday, September 17, CEO Strauss Zelnick addressed the firm’s overarching strategy for multiplatform rollouts.

When asked by a shareholder whether PlayStation 5 Pro supply shortages might push the publisher to shift focus toward PC distribution, especially after GTA VI’s record-breaking trailer spurred console sellouts worldwide, Zelnick emphasized that Take-Two aims to support any ecosystem with a critical mass of players. While he avoided addressing GTA VI directly, he noted that the philosophy applies across its entire portfolio.

“I assume this is a question regarding the cadence of PC launches. The strategy of the company is, over time, generally speaking, to launch for any platforms for which there’s a meaningful audience. But that isn’t always the case, and certainly, if platforms were no longer viable, we could change that strategy,” he said.

Zelnick highlighted that the PC platform has become “more and more important” to Take-Two’s bottom line, a comment that bodes particularly well for PC players awaiting the game.

Reflecting on his entry into the company in 2007, Zelnick recalled that PC sales accounted for roughly 5% of the total volume for key franchises like NBA 2K. Today, major titles regularly see PC sales represent between 45% and 50% of total units sold.

That platform shift is underscored by Grand Theft Auto V, which continues to thrive on PC. The game’s Enhanced Edition boasts over 210,000 user reviews on Steam and consistently sits among Valve’s top 20 most-played titles, alongside other successful PC conversions like Red Dead Redemption 2.

When Is GTA VI Coming to PC? Probably Very Soon

With a PC edition virtually guaranteed, attention has shifted to how long will players have to wait before Lucía and Jason’s story arrives on Steam and the Epic Games Store? Historical precedent suggests a gap of at least a year.

When Grand Theft Auto V originally released, it took 18 months to transition from console to PC in April 2015. Red Dead Redemption 2 was faster, launching on PC just one year after its initial console debut and GTA VI is widely expected to follow this pace.

However, VGC reporter Andy Robinson reports that the PC release could arrive sooner than expected. Rumors suggest Rockstar Games is evaluating an accelerated schedule to navigate ongoing global hardware supply constraints affecting current-gen consoles.

While Rockstar Games has yet to officially confirm the PC version or comment on industry rumors, the studio’s promotional engine is clearly turning, starting with this week’s announcement of the game’s physical soundtrack release.

When do you think GTA VI will finally arrive on PC? Will you play on PC or console? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For more news on GTA VI, click here.