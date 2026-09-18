PlayStation finds itself navigating a difficult period of public relations, having drawn sharp criticism from the gaming community over a series of controversial management decisions in recent months. As such, the sudden disappearance of several titles from the PC store sparked widespread alarm among fans.

Reports indicate that 2 high-profile Sony titles abruptly became unavailable for purchase on Steam without prior notice. While the issue temporarily prevents new customers from acquiring the games, the outage appears localized to a single region, and the Japanese media giant has already moved to clarify the situation.

Helldivers 2 and Horizon Forbidden West Are No Longer Available on Steam

On Wednesday, September 16, 2026, users noticed that two prominent Sony Interactive Entertainment releases had mysteriously vanished from Valve’s digital platform. The silent removal went unannounced, with prospective buyers only discovering the problem when attempting to complete their purchases.

The affected titles include Helldivers 2, the hit cooperative multiplayer shooter from Arrowhead Game Studios, and Horizon Forbidden West, the sci-fi sequel developed by Guerrilla Games. However, other major PlayStation releases,including Marvel’s Spider-Man, Returnal, and God of War, remain fully accessible on the store.

While the store pages for both titles currently return error messages during checkout, the outage does not impact existing owners. Players who previously purchased either game can still download them through their Steam libraries.

At present, the distribution issue appears isolated entirely to the United Kingdom. Testing confirms that both Helldivers 2 and Horizon Forbidden West remain fully available for purchase on Steam in other international markets, including Mexico.

Given PlayStation’s recent string of unpopular corporate moves, fans quickly assumed the worst, speculating that Sony had quietly pulled the games from Valve’s storefront permanently. However, the company revealed it was an error.

In an official statement provided to VGC, Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed it is actively working to resolve the downtime and restore both titles to the storefront as quickly as possible. The publisher’s statement referenced only the UK market, further confirming the localized nature of the outage.

“We are aware of an issue affecting the availability of select titles on Steam in the United Kingdom. We are working closely with Valve to resolve this matter as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience caused,” PlayStation said.

PlayStation Will Stop Releasing Games on PC

Although Helldivers 2 and Horizon Forbidden West remain temporarily unavailable in the UK region, Sony’s prompt response should reassure nervous PC players. Nevertheless, the immediate consumer backlash highlights how fragile public trust in the brand has become.

Player anxiety is understandable given the steady stream of negative headlines surrounding PlayStation in recent weeks. Just months ago, it was announced the company would stop PC releases for AAA games on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Under that policy, upcoming single-player blockbusters such as Ghost of Yotei, Marvel’s Wolverine, and Saros will remain permanent PlayStation 5 console exclusives. Multiplatform PC releases will be reserved primarily for live-service and multiplayer-focused titles like Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls and Marathon.

That strategy shift is only part of a broader sequence of controversial decisions, which also includes plans to phase out physical game media entirely by 2028. In addition, Sony severed its relationship with Hideo Kojima following an internal dispute over PHYSINT, a high-profile espionage project set to star Bill Skarsgård.

What do you think about these games disappearing from Steam? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For more news on PlayStation, click here.