While Sony’s strategy for the next console generation remains undisclosed, work on the PlayStation 6 has been underway for years. Recent rumors suggest the company is also designing a new handheld system (PSP) capable of playing titles across multiple console generations on the go.

Newly leaked details regarding “Project Canis” provide a clearer picture of the hardware’s potential, indicating it could surpass the standard PlayStation 5 in specific performance metrics. The reports outline a hybrid form factor similar to the Nintendo Switch, though built with significantly more powerful architecture.

A Halfway Point Between Nintendo Switch and PS5: PlayStation’s New Handheld System

Recent leaks offer a deeper look at how the device stacks up against a PS5. According to a report by GameGPU, the system will offer both handheld and docked modes, similar to the Nintendo Switch.

In handheld mode, the upcoming PSP 3’s processor will reportedly run at 1.2 GHz to deliver 4.91 teraflops of compute performance. When placed in its docking station, it will reach 1.65 GHz, pushing baseline performance to 6.75 teraflops.

A key highlight of the platform is the integration of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution 3.0 (PSSR 3.0), Sony’s next-iteration AI upscaling technology. This will help it to reach 10 to 11 teraflops on the go, and approximately 14 teraflops when docked.

These figures would put the handheld ahead of the standard PS5’s 10.28 teraflops and bring it close to the PS5 Pro’s 16.7 teraflops. However, teraflops represent theoretical compute capacity rather than actual performance.

Earlier leaks suggest the handheld will outperform the Xbox Series S in key rendering tasks, including ray tracing and rasterization, while positioning PSSR 3.0 as a potential competitor to NVIDIA’s DLSS 4.5. Additionally, the device will reportedly render games natively at 540p in handheld mode before upscaling the image output to 1080p.

New PSP Specs

Although Sony has not officially announced a new portable system, company executives have previously hinted at an interest in returning to the handheld market. Leaked documentation suggests Project Canis will run on a custom 3-nanometer AMD processor featuring six ZEN 6 cores.

The graphics hardware will utilize 16 compute units built on AMD’s latest RDNA 5 architecture, paired with 24 GB of shared LPDDR5X memory on a 192-bit bus. Key leaked technical details include:

CUSTOM AMD Canis APU: Zen 6 Cores (4c Zen 6c, 2c LP)

GPU: 16 RDNA 5 CUs @ 1.2-1.65 GHz

MEMORY: 24GB LPDDR5X, 192-bit bus

POWER: 15W-25W

TARGET: NATIVE 540p -> 1080p via PSSR 3.0

TFLOPS (Mobile/Docked): 4.91 TFLOPS / 6.75 TFLOPS

EFFECTIVE PSSR 3.0 TFLOPS: 10-11 TFLOPS (Mobile) / ~14 TFLOPS (Docked)

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