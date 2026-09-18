Global momentum is building around legislative efforts to restrict young users from social media, fueled by growing concern among authorities over risks posed by platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Among these efforts is the European Commission’s proposed KIDS Act, short for Keeping Internet Digital Spaces Responsible and Reliable, a regulatory framework that has begun raising alarm across the entertainment industry.

Epic Games Chief Executive Tim Sweeney condemned the draft policy and warned that sweeping restrictions could inflict lasting harm on younger generations by curtailing their access to digital environments.

What Is the KIDS Act?

The policy initiative lands amid a global debate over screen time and youth safety, with researchers linking unrestricted social media usage to screen addiction, emotional instability, and exposure to harmful content. In response, the KIDS Act proposes restricting unsupervised access to social platforms for anyone under the age of 15.

The proposed European Union legislation would institute a strict ban on platforms like Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and X for children under 13. Regulators specifically aim to curb infinite scrolling, emotionally manipulative AI chatbots, and late-night app usage among youth.

The framework mandates compliance audits, robust age-verification mechanisms, and enhanced user safety controls. The mandate extends beyond social networks to include online video distribution, artificial intelligence systems, online shops, and online multiplayer games.

To combat behavioral addiction driven by short-form content feeds, the EU seeks to eliminate infinite scrolling features for all minors under 18. Furthermore, to protect sleep schedules, the law would outlaw automated push notifications between 11:00 PM and 8:00 AM.

For the gaming sector specifically, the KIDS act targets monetization mechanics by banning loot boxes and randomized microtransactions targeted at minors.

Why Did Epic Games CEOTim Sweeney Criticize the Proposal?

“This would be terrible for the next generation of humanity,” Sweeney wrote on X to vocalize his opposition to the KIDS act, saying it is an impediment to early-childhood creativity that stifles tech literacy before it can take root.

The Epic Games chief criticized the measure for unfairly lumping videogames together with traditional social networks. He argued that platforms like Fortnite and Roblox serve as essential creative outlets for young minds, making broad access bans counterproductive.

“The apps and games of today are the paintbrushes and tree forts of yesterday. Fortnite has Creative Mode, Roblox has Roblox studio, and being a digital creator is in everyone’s reach, till politicians take it away,” he said.