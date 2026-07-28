The open-world concept is hardly a recent invention in gaming. Decades-old titles already offered expansive environments and the thrill of free exploration. Yet it was the advent of 3D graphics that truly crystallized the fantasy of roaming vast landscapes with absolute freedom.

Fast-forward to today, and open-world mechanics have become so ubiquitous that they risk feeling like a tired formula. Are players tired of this genre?

The director of Final Fantasy VII Remake addressed that very concern, acknowledging that the open-world model is showing signs of fatigue from the player’s perspective.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Director Acknowledges Open World Fatigue

When asked whether audiences are getting tired of open-world games, Final Fantasy VII Remake Director Naoki Hamaguchi expressed his opinion to Eurogamer.

He conceded that, given the sheer volume of such titles on the market, it is understandable for players to feel a degree of saturation upon hearing that yet another game will adopt the format.

Still, he emphasized that the core appeal, unrestricted freedom to explore at one’s own pace, remains intrinsically valuable to the medium and that ensures there is still room for innovation within the genre.

“There are a lot of open world games out in the world right now, and [the idea of ‘open world fatigue’] is a very important concept to me. It depends on personal preference and different perceptions, but for me personally, I know I’ve had the experience where I’ve been thrown out into an open world game and not known where to go, not known where to begin, and not known what to do. But at the same time, the concept of being thrown into this wondrous world where anything goes is amazing.”

The Last Chapter of Final Fantasy VII Remake Will Take the Open-World Concept Even Further

The Final Fantasy VII remake stands as one of Square Enix’s most ambitious undertakings, and its design has hinged in large part on interpreting the open-world philosophy.

The first installment leaned toward a linear structure, serving primarily as an introduction to the story, core mechanics, and the foundation for what was yet to come.

With Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second chapter, the developers finally left Midgar, granting players the freedom to traverse the world map without being bound to main-story quests.

The third and final entry, Final Fantasy VII Revelation will allow players to explore every corner of the planet, whether on foot or by air. Aerial travel will take center stage, and Square Enix has promised that players can touch down anywhere on the map at any time and will always find something to do.

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