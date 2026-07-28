The announcement that PlayStation would phase out physical media support has ignited a wave of outrage among players, many of whom view the decision as a betrayal of the brand’s decades-long legacy and its core audience.

What began as scattered individual complaints has now coalesced into a coordinated campaign, with disgruntled players planning a mass “blackout” next month to voice their opposition to Sony

One of the most prominent social media accounts advocating for physical media has issued a public call for fans to unite in defense of disc-based game ownership.

Players Upset with Sony Organize “Blackout” Against PlayStation. What Is It All About?

In a post on its X account, the group behind Does it play? urged players to participate in a large-scale boycott against PlayStation.

The movement comes in response to the company’s confirmation that physical format support will end on its consoles beginning in 2028, alongside the impending closure of the PS3’s PS Store next month, which will effectively render numerous titles inaccessible unless they have been re-released or remastered.

Scheduled to run from August 23 to 30, the seven-day blackout calls on participants to refrain from turning on their PlayStation consoles, logging into their accounts, or making any purchases through the PS Store. Organizers hope that the financial impact of this collective action will pressure Sony into reconsidering its stance.

Sony wants to abandon fans? Let's give them a small taste of their own medicine!



Together with other creators we call for a 1 week #PSBlackout in August. No logins, no play sessions, no purchases on any of Sony's platforms. pic.twitter.com/v6JvdvbHLD — Does it play? (@DoesItPlay1) July 26, 2026

Organizers Claim PlayStation Betrayed Their Public

The protest’s leaders contend that PlayStation has spent years alienating its fanbase through a series of controversial choices, including studio closures, the neglect of hardware such as the PSVR 2, and a failed pivot toward live-service games.

They argue that the company has never felt more out of touch with its community, and that the decision to abandon physical media represents the final straw for many loyal users.

The group also lamented the disappearance of beloved franchises like Twisted Metal, SOCOM, Sly Cooper, and Resistance.

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