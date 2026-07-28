In recent years, the Pokémon Trading Card Game has evolved into a lucrative commercial ecosystem for many individuals, with the original spirit of competition and collection increasingly overshadowed by the pursuit of profit through the resale of rare cards.

To shield legitimate customers from the ripple effects of this secondary-market frenzy, The Pokémon Company has introduced a facial recognition system in Japan designed to flag individuals who attempt to enter the same card shop multiple times in a single day.

The goal is to deny re-entry to anyone trying to make more than one purchase per day at the same location. It is a controversial measure, yet one that the company has deemed necessary due to an issue that has directly impacted everyday consumers.

The initiative was announced via the official Pokémon Trading Card Game website, and it is particularly noteworthy because it follows a previous mandate requiring customers to present their My Number identification cards, both in physical stores and online, in order to access certain product purchases and official lottery entries.

According to the official statement, the system is programmed to identify customers above basic school age upon store entry, at which point they receive a numbered ticket authorizing their purchase. Should a visitor deliberately circumvent this protocol, store employees are empowered to personally intervene and bar that individual from the premises.

While the new regulations may appear excessively strict, several ambiguities remain. For instance, the website notes that violators will receive a warning. Furthermore, the policy conspicuously fails to address resellers who simply move to another store within the same locality to stock up on additional booster packs.

What is your take on these measures? Do you believe The Pokémon Company is taking the right approach? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

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