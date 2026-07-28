The upcoming The Legend of Zelda film ranks among the most eagerly awaited video game adaptations. While Nintendo continues to guard most production details with characteristic secrecy, cast members have gradually begun offering glimpses into their involvement.

That revelation arrived via Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, the young actor entrusted with portraying Link on the big screen. He very recently revealed that he never played the game simply because he was too young at the time.

Link’s Actor Discovered Breath of the Wild Thanks to YouTube and Twitch

During a recent conversation with GamesRadar, Ainsworth revealed that rather than experiencing the Breath of the Wild firsthand, he discovered the game through online content creators as he didn’t have a Nintendo Switch when the title debuted.

“I can’t speak too much on the film itself, but I remember vividly when Breath of the Wild came out – and it might show my age – but I remember being quite young at the time when it came out, and so I didn’t have a Switch at the time,” he said. “And so, I was watching gamers play it, and watching playthroughs, essentially.”

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth Says He Is Lucky to Be Link

Ainsworth spoke about the weight of stepping into such an iconic character’s boots. After being cast, he made it a point to delve deep into the franchise’s four-decade legacy.

“And then, upon being fortunate enough to play this role, such an iconic character, going back and realizing the 40 years of legacy and history, and the varied tones, the varied stories, the varied renditions and vocal performances of this character as well,” he explained.

Now a devoted follower of the series himself, Ainsworth described the filming process as an incredible experience.

“Yeah, I’m a big fan, and just really excited, because it was an awesome thing to shoot. New Zealand is a wonderful place. But yeah, can’t say too much more.”

The Legend of Zelda Movie Is Still Surrounded by Mystery

For now, Nintendo has offered little official insight into the film’s narrative direction, the full cast beyond Link and Princess Zelda, or how the studio plans to translate Hyrule world to live-action cinema.

Still, speculation points to a potential Nintendo Direct this September that could shed light on the movie, alongside other franchise announcements including the remake of the classic Ocarina of Time.

Do you believe Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will be a good Link? What are you expecting from The Legend of Zelda Movie?

Stay tuned to LEVEL UP for continuing updates.