YouTube remains the go-to platform for millions of viewers worldwide, holding its ground even as subscription-based streaming services continue to surge in popularity. In a bid to further strengthen its paid tier, Google is rolling out a significant upgrade for YouTube Premium subscribers.

YouTube’s head of business, María Ellen Coe, officially confirmed a new partnership that will grant YouTube Premium members access to a well-known platform for movies and series at no extra charge.

YouTube Premium Will Improve and Include Access to Free Movies and Shows

According to an official statement from Google, the alliance is designed to " redefine what a modern entertainment subscription can be for consumers." Rather than treating other major streaming services as rivals, the company says it will collaborate with one of them to deliver added value to YouTube Premium users.

That partner is Peacock, the NBCUniversal-operated streaming platform known for its extensive catalog of films, original series, and live sports. In the coming months, eligible YouTube Premium subscribers will receive a complimentary Peacock Premium membership (the ad-supported tier) as part of their existing plan.

This gives them access to critically acclaimed Universal productions, exclusive originals, and live broadcasts from the NFL and NBA. As long as the user maintains an active YouTube Premium subscription, their Peacock access will remain active at no extra cost.

“Our goal is to provide subscribers with more choice and a variety of ways to enjoy and discover their favorite content through their membership, all in one place. We’ll share more details and official launch dates with YouTube Premium subscribers over the coming months,” Google stated.

“This partnership brings NBCUniversal’s world-class content and iconic franchises to YouTube’s unmatched scale and global platforms,” said Mike Cavanagh, Co-CEO of Comcast Corporation. “We’re excited to deepen our relationship with YouTube through a collaboration that reflects our strategy of partnering with industry leaders.”

This Upgrade Will Only Be Available to Selected Users from Specific Regions

Peacock Premium typically costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually, making its inclusion at no extra cost a notable win for streaming enthusiasts.

While YouTube had previously offered Peacock as an add-on at the regular price, this new arrangement marks the first time it will be bundled for free with a YouTube Premium subscription. However, the promotion is exclusively available to users in the United States, where Peacock currently operates.

Google also clarified that the benefit will not be extended to all subscribers; rather, it will be offered to a select group of users. The company has not yet specified the eligibility requirements, nor has it outlined any plans to expand similar benefits to other regions.

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