Grand Theft Auto VI represents the most significant release in recent gaming and entertainment history. It is hardly surprising, then, that both AAA studios and indie teams are doing everything they can to steer clear of Rockstar Games’ open-world blockbuster, fearing their own projects will be overshadowed.

Against that backdrop, it is interesting to learn that one developer has chosen to push its next title all the way to early 2027 to gain extra development time and to ensure its team can enjoy GTA VI without restraint.

Danganronpa 2x2 Delayed Until 2027 and GTA VI Is Part of the Reason

Originally slated for a fall 2025 release, GTA VI was first moved to May 2026, before Take-Two Interactive disappointed fans with a second delay that set the current launch window for November of this year.

Strauss Zelnick has repeatedly affirmed that the Jason and Lucia-led title will hit stores on that date, making a third postponement seem unlikely at this stage. As such, other publishers were forced to change their strategies and rearrange their release calendars.

Among the titles affected is Danganronpa 2x2, a new visual novel that offers an enhanced version of Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair alongside entirely original narrative content. Originally planned for a 2026 debut, the game will now arrive in early 2027.

“While development has been progressing toward a 2026 release, we have decided to move the launch to early 2027,” producer Shohei Sakakibara explained in July. “We will share a more specific release date at a later time.”

He assured players that the team remains fully committed to delivering “the best possible experience” and thanked the community for its patience. At the time, however, no specific reason was given for the shift.

That has now changed as writer Kazutaka Kodaka and producer Shohei Sakakibara openly discussed one of the key motivations behind the delay.

Danganronpa Creators Want More Time to Play GTA VI

When pressed for during an interview with Crunchyroll, the developers confirmed that the extra time will certainly help improve the final product. But they also admitted that, much like many other studios, they were eager to avoid launching anywhere near Grand Theft Auto VI.

“Of course, we wanted more development time. Very natural, right? But separate from that, there’s a certain AAA/AAAA title that is gonna be released soon, so we wanted to avoid that a little bit,” Sakakibara said.

When the interviewer asked if he was referring to GTA VI, Kodaka confirmed it with a laugh.

“I wouldn’t have time to make the game while playing GTA VI, so it was inevitable that we moved the release time,” he joked.

The remarks serve as a reminder that developers, just like fans worldwide, are eagerly awaiting Rockstar’s next title and intend to experience it firsthand.

While Danganronpa 2x2 still lacks a fixed release date, it is now confirmed for early 2027. Ironically, that window is itself becoming crowded due to GTA VI’s schedule: Stranger Than Heaven, Persona 4 Revival, God of War Laufey, Fable, and several other high-profile titles are all expected to land within weeks or even days of one another in the first quarter of the year.

An even more congested scenario is unfolding in September and October, where Silent Hill: Townfall, Control Resonant, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, Marvel’s Wolverine, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, Gears of War: E-Day, Final Fantasy Resonance, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, and numerous other games are all set to debut.

Faced with this avalanche of releases, some developers have already opted to delay their projects in hopes of securing a clearer path to audience attention.

What do you think about Danganronpa 2x2 team’s comments? Share your thoughts in the comments below.