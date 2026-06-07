Xbox finds itself in a major dilemma over exclusive games. On one hand, it ranks as one of the largest content distributors in the industry, meaning its titles need to reach as many players as possible. On the other hand, fans are clamoring for exclusives as a key differentiator from the competition and a powerful tool for shaping brand identity.

Asha Sharma, head of Xbox, has promised a thorough review of the company’s multiplatform strategy, raising hopes that exclusive releases might return to the ecosystem. But the issue is complex and delicate and she has yet to make a final decision.

In a recent interview, Sharma acknowledged that exclusive content is vital for a platform like Xbox, while also noting that her mission as a content publisher is to bring games to other platforms as well.

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Sharma Discusses Exclusives but Offers Little Hope for Their Return to Xbox

Even before Sharma took over, Xbox had already settled on a plan. Following its acquisitions of Activision Blizzard and Bethesda, the company resolved its content crisis and became one of the largest game distributors on the market. A multiplatform strategy seemed logical but the problem was that Xbox stumbled at the expense of both its consoles and its identity.

Although the outlook for Xbox has improved since Sharma’s arrival, the issue of exclusive games remains a major unresolved matter. During a conversation with Bloomberg, she acknowledged the value exclusive titles hold for a platform like Xbox.

“We are increasingly becoming a platform,” she explained. " In order to be a platform, you must have exclusive content and so, we’re looking at that very closely."

The challenge is that Sharma finds herself caught between the demands of Microsoft and the mistakes of the past. Xbox has an ambitious expansion plan that can only succeed if it stays on the multiplatform path. At the same time, with current hardware sales disappointing at best, what’s the point of pushing exclusives?

From that perspective, Sharma pointed out that Xbox is one of the largest and most important content distributors in the industry, and as a publisher, restricting content to a single platform makes little sense.

“I think it’s a tough topic,” she explained. “Look, we’re the number two publisher in the world and, in order to be a great publisher, you must have your games reach large audiences to play.”

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What’s Next for Exclusive Games on Xbox?

Players have made it clear that exclusives are a deciding factor in whether they continue to support Xbox. In fact, calls for their return are among the most popular requests on Xbox Player Voice, an initiative the company launched to gather feedback and shape its future.

In the interview, Sharma suggested she will follow the strategy laid out by Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond: reviewing each game on a case‑by‑case basis to determine whether it should be exclusive. She added that Xbox will continue studying the industry to learn from it and find the right balance.

“I think that we have to be very thoughtful about each title, on how we want to think about it, and learn from similar cases in the industry. And that’s what we’re doing,” she explained.

As for the future of Xbox, Sharma’s mission is to make it the #1 company in video games and entertainment. She stressed that her goal is not to hit the rumored, and much criticized, 30% profit margin but rather to ensure Xbox remains a pillar of the industry.