Shingeki no Kyojin, known in the West as Attack on Titan, remains hugely popular even though both the manga and its anime adaptation have reached their conclusions. The franchise still has plenty to offer fans, and a new project was recently announced that promises to connect with audiences around the world.

The series created by Hajime Isayama is controversial, to say the least. Although the work has always received widespread recognition, there is no denying that its ending sparked debate and disappointed many people. Despite the final stretch of the story leaving a sour taste in some fans’ mouths, audiences are always excited to hear about new developments in the franchise.

Attack on Titan will return in 2027 with a new musical project

More than 5 years have passed since the original manga came to an end, surprising readers for better or worse. Now, the series is preparing for a comeback in 2027, although perhaps not in the way fans might expect or want.

Unfortunately for many, the anime will not receive a sequel, nor will the manga get a new chapter. Instead, Shingeki no Kyojin will return with a new project aimed at people who enjoy the soundtrack of the animated series. That’s right: a musical dedicated to the franchise has been announced.

On October 13, details were revealed about the first world tour of Attack on Titan: The Musical. As its name suggests, this is a live stage production in which audiences can experience musical and dramatic recreations of some of the most iconic scenes from the anime produced by Wit Studio and MAPPA.

The first destination has already been confirmed, and more dates in additional cities and countries are expected to be announced soon. To celebrate the announcement, Hajime Isayama, creator of the original manga, shared a message expressing his excitement about this new initiative, which aims to reach audiences worldwide.

“I’m incredibly excited that this musical is going on a world tour. When I saw the show in person, I was deeply impressed by its power and felt that a musical adaptation was the perfect medium for telling the story. I can’t wait for audiences around the world to enjoy it!” the Japanese artist and writer said.

Attack on Titan: The Musical will begin its first world tour next year

According to official information, the musical inspired by Shingeki no Kyojin covers only the early events of the anime. This means audiences will witness a recreation of the destruction of Wall Maria and follow Eren’s journey in the military through the eventual Battle of Trost.

It’s worth noting that Attack on Titan: The Musical is not an entirely new production. The show premiered in Japan in early 2023, and its first international stop was at New York City Center in the United States in October 2024. The upcoming world tour will give international fans another opportunity to experience the production.

The first stop on the new international tour will be Singapore, with performances scheduled from April 15 to May 2, 2027, at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands. The show runs for approximately 2 hours and features singing, dancing, and action sequences. The musical will be performed entirely in Japanese, with English subtitles displayed on screens.

Tickets will range from 58 to 188 Singapore dollars, depending on the seats selected. Special VIP packages offering additional perks will also be available. The other cities on the tour and the remaining dates have yet to be revealed, so it remains unknown whether this Attack on Titan musical production will make a stop in Mexico or elsewhere in Latin America.

Of course, the production will feature a talented, star-studded cast. Yukia Takano will play Eren Yeager, Yui Soma will portray Mikasa Ackerman, and Misora Shimomura will bring Armin Arlert to life. It’s also worth highlighting that the production collaborated with Linked Horizon, the musical group behind some of the anime’s most iconic original songs.