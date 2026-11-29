WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Arkheron is a new PvP game available on Xbox Game Pass that allows up to three players to participate with a single subscription.

Thanks to a Friend Pass system, players without a subscription can join matches hosted by someone who is subscribed to Microsoft’s service.

Users can purchase Arkheron for $24.99 USD on both consoles and PC.

Xbox Game Pass has become an integral part of the video game industry, to the point that companies are increasingly choosing to launch their games as Day One releases to reach a wider audience. Multiplayer titles, in particular, benefit from this business model because they can attract more players.

In that regard, we suspect that a new PvP game that just joined the catalog on November 27 will appeal to fans for one simple reason: only one person needs an Xbox Game Pass subscription for up to three players to join an online session and explore some of the game’s content.

Arkheron Is Now Available at No Extra Cost With Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass

Microsoft’s subscription service adds new games every month, so players always have something new to discover. Fans of multiplayer experiences should pay special attention to Arkheron, which is shaping up to be one of the most original online games of recent months.

For those unfamiliar with it, this top-down PvP game features an unusual combination of roguelike mechanics, Battle Royale elements, and even extraction shooter gameplay. The title debuted in Early Access, meaning its developers are still working to improve the overall experience.

Arkheron is being developed by Bonfire Studios, a company featuring Blizzard veterans who previously worked on famous projects such as StarCraft, Overwatch, Diablo III, and World of Warcraft. If you’re interested, you should know that the game made its debut as a Day One release on Microsoft’s subscription service.

That’s right, this multiplayer game is available at no additional cost with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. The best part is that only one subscription is required for up to three players to try it, thanks to a system called Friend Pass, similar to the one featured in It Takes Two and Split Fiction.

This feature allows players who don’t own a copy of Arkheron or have an Xbox Game Pass membership to join a group with someone who owns the game or subscribes to the service. The system comes with certain limitations, but it’s an alternative for anyone who wants to try Bonfire Studios’ game.

The free version of Arkheron provides independent access to the training mode and also allows players to join competitive matches in two game modes: Ascension and Spires.

The company has committed to offering the game on Xbox Game Pass for an initial period of three months, giving new fans plenty of time to explore everything it has to offer and decide whether they want to purchase it once it is no longer available at no extra cost through the subscription program.

Three players can enjoy Arkheron with a single Xbox Game Pass subscription thanks to the Friend Pass system.

Players who want to own their copy and avoid depending on Microsoft’s service can purchase Arkheron for $24.99 USD on consoles and PC. The game launched for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, and supports cross-play.

More Games Joined Xbox Game Pass in November

We know Arkheron appeals to a very specific audience, so it won’t be an experience for every type of player. Fortunately, several interesting titles have joined the service in recent weeks, and they’re sure to meet the expectations of other members of the community.

During November, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, Motorslice, Black Jacket, Call of the Elder Gods, and PAW Patrol: Dino World joined the various Xbox Game Pass tiers. Unfortunately, there’s also the other side of the coin.

Games such as Aliens: Dark Descent, Moving Out 2, Totally Reliable Delivery Service, Kill It With Fire 2, and Star Trucker will leave Microsoft’s subscription library at the end of this month. Players have until November 30 to enjoy them at no additional cost.

We’ll have to wait to find out which games will join the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass libraries during the final month of the year. However, we already know that Hela: Of Mice & Magic, Freestyle Football 2, There Are No Ghosts at the Grand, and other titles will arrive on the service in December.

Hela: Of Mice & Magic and other games will join the Xbox Game Pass catalog in December 2026.

But tell us, what do you think about this new Day One release? Would you like more games to adopt a system similar to Friend Pass? Let us know in the comments.

Follow this link to find more information about Xbox Game Pass.