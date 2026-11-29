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Rockstar Games is reportedly developing a new title slated for 2030, reviving a cult-favorite franchise after a multi-year hiatus.

Rumors indicate the game will be set in San Francisco and center on one of history’s most infamous serial killers, powered by cutting-edge facial capture technology.

Currently in early development at Rockstar Australia, the project will reportedly feature a smaller scope than Grand Theft Auto VI.

In the video game industry, releasing a game is simply the beginning for what comes next. While players are still soaking in Grand Theft Auto VI, eyes are already turning toward what Rockstar Games is coming up with next.

Until recently, any talk of the studio’s next project was still up in the air. However, a credible insider with a strong track record for leaks has shared new details suggesting the publisher is preparing to resurrect a beloved cult classic.

Rockstar’s Next Release Is Reportedly L.A. Noire 2

With 12 studios operating worldwide, Rockstar Games never truly hits pause on development. Even as GTA 6 dominates the industry, the company is allegedly shifting focus toward a more contained yet equally ambitious project.

According to GTA Forums user “Shahanshah” (via Wccftech), who previously leaked accurate plot details for Grand Theft Auto VI back in 2023, internal sources confirm that Rockstar’s next major release is L.A. Noire 2. The original 2011 detective thriller, developed by Team Bondi and published by Rockstar, earned a dedicated cult following thanks to its moody 1947 Los Angeles setting and groundbreaking interrogation mechanics.

A Smaller Scope with Unmatched Visual Ambition

GTA 6 raised the technical bar across the board, but Rockstar continues working. With L.A. Noire 2, the studio is reportedly aiming to push visual fidelity even further by using state-of-the-art facial technology.

“About Rockstar’s next game: you’re not gonna believe me, but it’s L.A. Noire 2. Set in San Francisco, with the plot focused on the Zodiac killer. Still in the very early stages of development, though, it’ll probably be 2030 when it comes out. Not joking. The higher-ups are talking about doing the face-scanning stuff again, but making it insane. They want it to be the best-looking game ever made,” the leaker said.

How Credible Is the Rumor?

While nothing has been officially confirmed, clues lend weight to the claim that L.A. Noire 2 could be the next game.

In 2013, Team Bondi founder Brendan McNamara established Video Games Deluxe, a studio that confirmed in 2020 it was collaborating with Rockstar on an unannounced AAA project. By 2025, Rockstar officially acquired the team and rebranded it as Rockstar Australia.

Until Rockstar makes an official announcement, these details are simply rumors, though all signs point toward a return to L.A. Noire.

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