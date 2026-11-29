WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Grand Theft Auto VI triggered a massive surge in PlayStation and Xbox hardware sales.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S sales more than doubled compared to the same period in 2025.

The hardware boom was particularly pronounced across the United States.

Nearly 39 million unique PS5 players have already jumped into GTA 6, underscoring its popularity and influence.

PlayStation and Xbox have both confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is a monumental hit on their platforms but did that software success translate into hardware sales during the crucial late-year stretch? A latest industry report from Mat Piscatella, executive director of video games at Circana, has just revealed the answer.

As expected, GTA 6 moved millions of copies right out of the gate and is estimated to have already surpassed 44 million units sold. In addition, the game generated $3.79 billion in revenue within its first 24 hours, cementing its place as the most successful entertainment launch in history.

Naturally, a phenomenon of that scale sent shockwaves through the hardware market, delivering a major boost to both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

GTA 6 Fuels PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales

It was no secret that Sony and Microsoft were banking on GTA 6 to move consoles, and Rockstar’s open-world epic delivered before it even hit shelves. Taking to social media, Piscatella confirmed that anticipation for the title drove a sharp spike in U.S. hardware sales the week prior to launch.

Earlier data already showed that over half of all active Xbox and PlayStation users in the U.S. played the sequel on day one, logging an average of 8 hours. Piscatella’s latest findings reveal just how strongly that player engagement carried over into retail hardware demand.

During the week ending November 14, both consoles posted dramatic year-over-year gains. PlayStation 5 unit sales jumped 2.4 times compared to the same week in 2025, arriving just days after Sony announced that the PS5 had officially crossed 100 million units sold worldwide.

Microsoft kept pace with Xbox Series X|S sales climbing 2.3 times higher than late last year. Because these spikes occurred in the week immediately preceding GTA 6’s release, the data clearly points to Rockstar’s flagship title as the primary catalyst behind the surge.

While Circana’s figures reflect the U.S. market, analysts expect similar momentum across other major territories, including the United Kingdom and Japan. Both Sony and Microsoft have already noted that GTA 6 is the most pre-ordered game in their respective histories, signaling that hardware demand could climb even higher.

For now, Sony recently disclosed that more than 39 million unique PS5 users have played GTA 6, whereas Microsoft has yet to release comparable engagement figures for Xbox. Taken together, official platform milestones and Circana’s retail data suggest PlayStation has reaped the biggest rewards from the “GTA 6 effect.”

Meanwhile, Nintendo managed to hold its own as Piscatella noted that Switch 2 sales rose nearly 40% year-over-year in the U.S., due to strong demand for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake.

PlayStation Celebrates GTA 6 Success

Sony has wasted no time highlighting just how deeply GTA 6 has resonated with its player base. The company recently announced that Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval’s criminal saga set an all-time record for concurrent players on PlayStation, outperforming even the platform’s biggest free-to-play and multiplayer games.

PS5 players have already logged a staggering 683 million hours in the game, averaging 17.4 hours per player during its opening days. As such, PlayStation had its highest single-day total of active, connected PS5 consoles on November 19.

Perhaps most tellingly, Sony revealed that GTA 6 was the very first game booted up on 70% of newly activated PS5 systems during the week ending November 22. PlayStation expects Rockstar’s latest hit to dominate its charts for the foreseeable future.

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