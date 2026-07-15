As one of the most globally beloved manga and anime franchises, Dragon Ball continues to inspire a steady stream of new video game adaptations centered on Goku and friends. While the brand remains highly active across both current and forthcoming gaming projects, one existing title now appears to be approaching the end of its lifecycle.

Although the game in question is likely to remain playable for the foreseeable future, fan sentiment has turned notably pessimistic. Many now suspect that both publisher Bandai Namco and developer Dimps Corporation are preparing to cease releasing major updates and additional content for the title, signaling a gradual wind-down of support.

Fans Concerned about Dragon Ball: The Breakers Multiplayer Game

The source of this concern centers on Dragon Ball: The Breakers, an asymmetrical multiplayer game in which a team of survivors must outmaneuver and escape a powerful villain from the anime series.

Inspired heavily by titles such as Dead by Daylight, the game failed to replicate the commercial and critical success of its genre peers, earning lackluster reviews and a middling Metacritic score of just 53.

Despite its rocky start and mixed reception upon its 2022 launch, Dragon Ball: The Breakers maintained a relatively steady content rollout over the following years. However, recent developments suggest that Dimps and Bandai Namco may now be shifting their focus and resources toward other, more prominent projects in the franchise.

During the recent Dreamcon 2026 event, where Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 made its playable debut with a public demo, attendees received official promotional brochures highlighting all currently “active” Dragon Ball games.

According to attendee and social media user TheHomiErikMod, the leaflets prominently featured enduring favorites such as Xenoverse 2 and Sparking! ZERO, as well as Gekishin Squadra and various mobile entries. Notably absent from the material, however, was Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

This exclusion has fueled widespread speculation that Bandai Namco no longer considers the title a priority. While some fans have taken this as conclusive evidence that future content is off the table, it is worth exercising caution: Dragon Ball FighterZ, for instance, did appear in the brochure despite having recently received what is likely its final playable character earlier this year.

A Modest Performance for Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Nevertheless, a pessimistic outlook is not entirely unfounded. Bandai Namco has never publicly disclosed sales figures for The Breakers, which historically serves as a telling red flag regarding commercial performance.

At launch, the game attracted a modest peak of just 4,057 concurrent players on Steam, and current numbers are far more sobering with only 47 users currently online and a peak of 158 in the last 24 hours.

For perspective, Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO recorded 1,146 concurrent players in the same timeframe, while Xenoverse 2 continues to thrive with 7,705 simultaneous users.

The game’s most significant content drop to date arrived on July 30, 2025, with the launch of Season 9, which introduced Z Broly, Majin Buu, and Cell as playable characters. Since that update, however, the title has received only minor patches focused on quality-of-life adjustments and general maintenance.

At this time, neither Bandai Namco nor Dimps has issued an official statement regarding the future of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, and no plans for server shutdowns have been announced. As such, fans should wait for confirmation from the publishers before drawing definitive conclusions.

What do you think? Are you still playing the 2022 multiplayer title? Do you believe its days are truly numbered or are you holding out hope for another season of content? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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