The Kinect era is widely regarded as a closed chapter in Xbox history and its conclusion came as a relief. Originally designed to redefine interactive gameplay through motion control, the device ultimately faltered during the tumultuous Xbox One generation, becoming one of Microsoft’s most notable missteps in the gaming space.

Despite its troubled legacy, a segment of the Xbox community is now calling for the Kinect’s revival. Fans have launched an online petition urging Microsoft to restore compatibility with the current-generation Xbox Series X|S consoles, driven by a wish to revisit classic Kinect titles and reintroduce family-friendly gaming options to the platform.

Player Launches Petition to Bring Back the Kinect for the XBOX Series X|S

Following its commercial failure in gaming, the Kinect found unexpected utility in fields such as healthcare, academic research, and even paranormal investigations. Microsoft itself revived the hardware in 2019, though in a reimagined form tailored to enterprise solutions, leveraging cloud computing and artificial intelligence rather than gaming applications.

After years of absence from the interactive entertainment landscape, devoted Xbox fans are pushing for the Kinect’s return as a motion-control peripheral for the Series X|S. A formal petition has been submitted on Change.org, addressed to Asha Sharma, requesting official support for the device, which currently remains incompatible with Microsoft’s newest consoles.

Petition organizer Carlos Torrens has expressed a desire to retire his Xbox 360 and Xbox One systems while preserving the Kinect’s functionality for the remainder of the current generation. He argues that restoring Kinect support is not merely a nostalgic gesture but an act of preservation, given that numerous titles are locked to the proprietary hardware and cannot be played otherwise.

“Xbox leads the industry in game preservation, but a massive piece of our shared history remains locked away on the Series X|S: the Kinect ecosystem,” Torrens wrote in the petition. Signatories are calling on Sharma to reinstate system-level compatibility and update the existing emulator to enable native playback of titles such as Kinect Sports Rivals on current hardware.

Torrens further contends that enabling Kinect support would broaden Xbox’s catalog of inclusive, family-centered content. “You have the technology, and we still have the hardware. Please don’t let this inclusive, family-centric piece of Xbox history fade away,” the petition concludes.

Kinect, A Revolution That Ended in Failure

Launched in 2010, the Kinect represented one of Xbox’s most ambitious gambles, promising to eliminate traditional controllers and turn the player’s own body into the primary interface.

The device initially garnered enthusiasm, particularly among casual gamers, with popular releases like Kinect Sports and Dance Central driving early adoption. That early success prompted Microsoft to double down by bundling a redesigned Kinect with every Xbox One console at launch, a decision that substantially raised the system’s price point.

However, the anticipated motion-control revolution never fully materialized, and a growing number of compatible titles failed to meet player expectations. As the Xbox One struggled in the market, the Kinect increasingly became a liability rather than a differentiator.

Ultimately, Microsoft phased the device out of its gaming roadmap, excluding it entirely from the Series X|S strategy. Still, former Xbox head Phil Spencer has since reflected on the Kinect as a groundbreaking innovation with untapped potential.