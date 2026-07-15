PlayStation drew widespread backlash from its community after confirming it would cease physical game production by 2028. Despite palpable discontent among players, the corporation has remained silent, signaling its intent to press forward with the strategy. In response, a growing number of gamers are now looking to governments worldwide for regulatory intervention.

The issue has not escaped the attention of Mexican lawmakers. In particular, legislators from the Movimiento Ciudadano party have publicly rebuked Sony and announced plans to lodge a formal grievance with Mexico’s National Antimonopoly Commission.

Federal Congresswoman Iraís Reyes, a leading voice in the initiative, took to social media to elaborate on the legal rationale behind the complaint. In her remarks, she detailed the risks that a disc-free ecosystem poses.

Federal Mexican Congresswoman Iraís Reyes Explains PlayStation Lawsuit

At the close of last week, Reyes and Senator Luis Donaldo Colosio confirmed that they would formally petition the National Antimonopoly Commission to investigate Sony Interactive Entertainment for suspected monopolistic conduct.

Reyes, who earned the moniker “the gamer congresswoman” for her previous resistance to a proposed 8% gaming tax under the Sheinbaum administration, voiced particular concern over the prospect of the PlayStation Store becoming the sole commercial gateway for software on the platform.

In a newly released video, Reyes reiterated that the complaint seeks to compel a full-scale probe into Sony’s market practices.

She emphasized that she is coordinating closely with Senator Colosio to block any move that would make the PS Store the only viable channel for game acquisition, a matter she deems critical, given that nearly 8 out of every 10 games sold today are already digital downloads.

“If they eliminate discs entirely, Sony would become judge and jury over everything: the console, the store, distribution, and pricing with zero competition to hold them in check,” Reyes stated. “And this doesn’t just hurt players; game developers would also be trapped. Without a physical retail channel, they become wholly dependent on Sony’s commissions and the terms it dictates just to reach their audience.”

Reyes further warned that a fully digital mandate presupposes universal high-speed internet access across Mexico and many titles now exceed 100 gigabytes, “We know that in Mexico, reliable, fast connectivity is anything but uniform,” she noted.

Mexico Joins Forces with International Effort to Stop the End of Physical Media

Reyes pointed out that similar complaints have already been raised in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, the United States, and Portugal. “We will not be the exception,” she declared, adding that physical media’s demise would also strip fans of the ability to collect, lend, and resell their games.

“We are seeking to open an investigation and to halt the disc-removal plan while the matter is adjudicated to safeguard your right to resell, lend, and build a collection,” Reyes said. “This movement was born from you. The complaint is already in motion, and we are not letting it go. Let’s make ourselves heard: yes to the physical format.”

Mexico is far from alone in voicing alarm over gaming’s digital future. In Brazil, federal Congresswoman Jandira Feghali has introduced legislation aimed at preventing digital titles from becoming permanently inaccessible once official support ends.

Meanwhile, a separate lawsuit against PlayStation in the Netherlands brought by consumer rights advocate Lucia Melcherts of Massaschade & Consument alleges market manipulation and abuse of dominance through the PS Store.

“The end of physical discs eliminates the last venue where you could still buy or sell a PlayStation game at a competitive price,” Melcherts argued. “Without discs, there is no second-hand market and no alternative to the PlayStation Store.”

What do you think about the complaint filed by Congresswoman Iraís Reyes and Senator Luis Donaldo Colosio? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

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