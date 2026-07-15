More than 13 years after their debut, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 remain surprisingly active in the market, still receiving a steady stream of new releases. However, their aging hardware is increasingly showing its limits, and they are no longer capable of running many of the most demanding modern titles.

Bad news has arrived for zombie-game enthusiasts: one of 2025’s most anticipated releases has officially canceled its ports for Microsoft and Sony’s older consoles. The decision means the game will remain exclusive to the current generation, reversing earlier commitments to bring it to previous-generation systems.

Dying Light: The Beast Cancels PS4 and XBOX One Ports

The title in question is Dying Light: The Beast, the latest installment in the beloved open-world franchise. Since its initial announcement, the project had generated significant buzz, largely because it promised a return to the series’ core design principles. While excitement ran high, many fans will now be left disappointed.

Techland launched the game in September 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC, with versions for older consoles originally pledged to allow Xbox One and PS4 players to join Kyle Crane’s newest adventure.

Those plans, however, have since been shelved. In a brief social-media statement, the developer confirmed that the last-gen ports had been canceled following “careful consideration.” The team explained that the game was built from the ground up to leverage current-generation hardware, making a backward-compatible version unfeasible.

“Its open world, advanced visuals, and fluid combat and traversal all depend on processing power and memory that previous-generation consoles simply cannot provide,” the statement read.

As development progressed for Dying Light: The Beast, it became evident that porting the title to older Microsoft and Sony ecosystems would force unacceptable compromises that would undermine the experience the studio aimed to deliver.

The company framed the move as a reflection of both technical realities and its dedication to offering fans the “best possible experience.” It also confirmed that players who had pre-ordered the game on either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One would be eligible for a full refund.

The End of PlayStation 4 and XBOX One

While the announcement has sparked disappointment, it is not entirely unexpected. A similar situation occurred with the franchise’s original entry, which was initially planned for PS3 and Xbox 360 before those versions were scrapped in favor of a PS4 and Xbox One debut.

It is also worth noting that both Sony and Microsoft’s previous-generation consoles launched in 2013, over 13 years ago. Since then, a growing number of major AAA titles have moved on from those platforms. Gotham Knights, for instance, canceled its last-gen release, and Cyberpunk 2077’s expansion was made exclusive to PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

Likewise, numerous service-based games including Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Warzone, and PUBG: Battlegrounds have gradually ended support for older versions. Against that backdrop, Techland’s decision to abandon the PS4 and Xbox One ports of Dying Light: The Beast makes sense.

What do you think? Were you planning to purchase the game on older consoles? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

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