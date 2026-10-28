The forecasts are clear: Grand Theft Auto VI will be a commercial hit and sell millions of copies in its first few months. Because of this, the financial sector believes buying shares of Take-Two Interactive before the game’s release is one of the best moves investors can make.

Previously, investment bank and research firm Piper Sandler recommended that investors overweight Take-Two stock, expecting the company’s shares to outperform following the game’s success. Other financial institutions also believe GTA VI will be one of the biggest launches in the entertainment industry.

This week, Bank of America weighed in ahead of the highly anticipated open-world game’s release, recommending that investors buy Take-Two shares because they could deliver long-term gains.

Bank of America Is Confident in Grand Theft Auto VI’s Success and Recommends Investing in Take-Two

Even the more conservative estimates rank GTA VI among the most successful games of 2026. Investors expect it to become a new gold mine for Rockstar Games and Take-Two, especially as it reaches more platforms and the new GTA Online eventually launches.

In comments to Business Insider, Bank of America acknowledged that 2026 has not been a particularly good year for Take-Two, as its stock price has fallen 21% in recent months. However, the institution believes GTA VI could completely change the outlook. It sees the decline as a major opportunity given the game’s expected impact on the entertainment industry.

For this reason, Bank of America recommended that investors buy Take-Two shares and remain patient, arguing that the gains will come over the long term. The current share price of $201.58 USD was another incentive to invest.

“We recommend maintaining long positions in TTWO through the launch of GTA VI. The stock remains attractively priced given the long-term growth we believe will soon become evident,” the institution advised its investors.

From the firm’s perspective, this is an ideal time to invest in the developer and publisher, as its shares are trading below the industry’s average valuation.

“Additionally, it appears cheap compared with the S&P 500, which trades at 21x, for a stock with consistent margin expansion, revenue growth, and no exposure to a potential decline in AI capital spending,” Bank of America added.

Financial institutions are confident in GTA VI’s success and continue to recommend buying Take-Two shares.

Take-Two Investors Could Benefit Over the Long Term

According to Bank of America, the key to profiting from an investment in Take-Two is holding shares over the long term. Its estimates suggest that earnings per share (EPS) growth will be “considerably stronger” than previously forecast.

The financial services company believes GTA Online will be crucial to delivering returns for investors, as the online mode will demonstrate the new installment’s “monetization potential.”

“As that strength becomes evident, we believe the market will have to revise its long-term EPS growth forecasts upward,” Bank of America concluded.

Buying Take-Two shares could deliver long-term gains, particularly with the arrival of the new GTA Online.

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