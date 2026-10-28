Digital distribution offers plenty of advantages, but it also comes with several drawbacks. One of the most common is that companies can stop selling their games overnight, leaving new players unable to purchase them. That’s exactly what happened to a famous PlayStation console exclusive, although there is a valid reason behind its removal from digital storefronts.

The game in question belongs to one of the industry’s most iconic franchises, making its current unavailability bad news for anyone who wants to buy it. Fortunately, the developers have explained what happened and promised they are already working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Capcom Stops Selling Street Fighter V on PlayStation and PC

Last week, a group of researchers and cybersecurity organizations used artificial intelligence to discover major vulnerabilities in PHP systems, one of the most widely used open-source programming languages for website development.

This unusual situation caused multiple websites and services to temporarily stop working, forcing the teams responsible for affected platforms to work around the clock to address the security issues.

Unfortunately, the situation also significantly affected one of the most controversial PlayStation console exclusives of the past decade: Street Fighter V. The famous but heavily criticized fighting game originally debuted in February 2016, and new players may have noticed that it is now impossible to purchase.

When visiting the game’s Steam page, users are greeted with a message stating that Capcom’s title is currently unavailable on the digital storefront. The same thing is happening on the PS Store for PS4 and PS5, where the option to purchase the game and add it to a collection has disappeared.

Naturally, these developments worried fans, particularly those who still haven’t added the fighting game to their libraries. Their concerns are understandable, especially given how common it has become for companies to permanently remove games from digital platforms.

Sony and PlayStation have a particularly controversial track record in this area. A few months ago, the companies announced that they would remove 500 movies from users’ personal libraries. Amid the ongoing debate over the disappearance of physical media, they also stated that players don’t own their digital games in the traditional sense.

Capcom Explains Why Street Fighter V Is No Longer Available

Before you panic, it’s important to clarify that Street Fighter V is only being removed from sale temporarily. The developers decided to pull it from digital storefronts because of recent security vulnerabilities involving PHP systems.

On October 21, 2026, Capcom announced that it had carried out emergency maintenance to address an unintended issue affecting the gameplay experience. The errors persisted, and the company later released another formal statement revealing that the disruption was related to the security problems.

Earlier this week, the Japanese publisher announced that all editions of Street Fighter V would temporarily stop being sold on PlayStation 4 and Steam until additional security measures related to PHP were implemented. As a result, the game’s online servers were also taken offline.

Players who already own the title can still enjoy its offline modes as usual.

“Until the repairs are complete, sales on PlayStation Store and Steam will be gradually suspended. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding,” Capcom said.

For now, there’s no word on when Street Fighter V will return to digital storefronts. The publisher also hasn’t provided an estimated date for the restoration of its online features.

Fortunately, this situation does not affect Street Fighter 6, the latest installment in Capcom’s fighting game franchise.

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