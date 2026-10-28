The Nintendo Switch 2 has sold millions of units and is considered one of the best consoles on the market. However, the controversy surrounding Game-Key Cards continues to make headlines. According to a recent report, Nintendo has made a controversial decision regarding these cartridges, which are becoming increasingly common in stores.

Many Switch 2 owners avoid Game-Key Cards because they are a hybrid between physical and digital games. These cards require an internet connection to download the game they unlock. Many publishers have embraced the format because these cards are significantly cheaper to manufacture than conventional game cartridges.

Now, a video game retailer and distributor has revealed something concerning about Game-Key Cards that won’t sit well with fans of physical games and collectors.

Nintendo Reportedly Has a Controversial Policy on Switch 2 Game-Key Cards

Many third-party games for Switch 2 have launched on Game-Key Cards to reduce production costs. Nintendo offers higher-capacity cartridges that allow developers to release their games in full on the console. However, Game-Key Cards are becoming increasingly common.

Collectors and fans of physical games have hoped that titles originally released on Game-Key Cards would eventually receive conventional cartridge editions. However, that might never happen, at least according to Video Games Plus (VGP), a popular video game retailer based in Canada.

The store published a message on social media that raised concerns among Switch 2 owners. VGP reaffirmed its commitment to physical games and its opposition to Game-Key Cards, arguing that the format undermines game collecting and video game preservation.

The concerning part is that, according to the retailer, Nintendo has a policy preventing games that debuted on Game-Key Cards from receiving re-releases on standard cartridges. VGP believes there won’t be any meaningful changes to how games are distributed in this format because Nintendo is preventing complete physical reissues.

“When it comes to Game-Key Cards, all publishers know exactly where VGP stands. Unfortunately, we don’t anticipate any major changes from most of the major publishers. As we’ve said repeatedly, we would actively pursue having existing Game-Key Card titles reissued as full cartridge versions, but at the moment, there is a Nintendo policy preventing that,” the retailer explained.

This is certainly concerning news for Switch 2 owners, as games that launch on Game-Key Cards could be destined to never receive complete physical editions.

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Despite the Criticism, Game-Key Cards Are a Successful Business. Will Nintendo Abandon Physical Games?

Nintendo remains one of the last major supporters of physical games, but experiments such as Game-Key Cards have raised questions about how long the company will continue supporting cartridge-based releases. Despite criticism of this hybrid format, we know it has been successful in the market.

In 2026, Game-Key Card sales increased by 631% in the United States, one of the industry’s most important markets. This growth is partly due to an increasing number of publishers choosing this format over conventional cartridges.

Nintendo recently addressed the potential disappearance of physical games and made a promise to its players. Bill van Zyll, Nintendo’s vice president and general manager for Latin America, revealed that the company has no plans to abandon physical releases and will continue to be guided by consumer preferences.

That’s good news, but the popularity of Game-Key Cards could eventually shift the balance toward digital distribution.

Nintendo will continue supporting physical games, although the growing popularity of Game-Key Cards remains a concern.