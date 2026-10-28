What happens when the modding scene and the Roblox community join forces? Incredible things can happen, some of which are almost hard to believe. This time, we’re not exaggerating: one user managed to simulate the PlayStation experience inside the game creation platform, allowing players to try PS4 games on PC.

As if that weren’t enough, a group of fans also managed to create an almost exact clone of Counter-Strike in the Roblox game. The results speak for themselves and raise questions about whether these initiatives could be considered piracy or theft.

The PlayStation 4 Experience Has Arrived in Roblox

On October 26, 2026, user Redwing Works released an application within Roblox known as PlayStation Experience. As its name suggests, the project recreates the PS4 dashboard almost perfectly, including several features found on Sony’s previous-generation console.

The application features a media gallery, a web browser, trophies, and even a system that closely resembles PlayStation Network accounts. It also includes a server chat that allows Roblox players to communicate with one another. The menu is virtually identical to the PlayStation 4’s interface.

However, what makes this application stand out is that it also includes seven games, among them Sony’s own PaRappa the Rapper and the now-delisted The Simpsons: Hit & Run. That said, most of the games are independent titles that can already be played natively on PC, making this initiative somewhat less impressive.

Even so, it’s remarkable that a Roblox experience can run such convincing versions of third-party games. These aren’t simply titles inspired by other releases that borrow a few elements; they’re nearly identical recreations of the originals.

Perhaps the most surprising example is The Simpsons: Hit & Run, which is no longer available for purchase on any digital platform. Eurogamer tested the version running inside Roblox and found that it was practically identical to the original game. However, this recreation does have some bugs and technical issues.

The outlet also tested Superhot, which similarly resembles the original release in both its visuals and gameplay. It’s worth reiterating that these Roblox copies are not authorized by the original developers or the owners of the respective franchises.

Currently, PlayStation Experience allows players to try seven games within Roblox: The Simpsons: Hit & Run, Clustertruck, Superhot, Gang Beasts, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Undertale, and PaRappa the Rapper. Fans are now wondering whether it’s only a matter of time before more ambitious first-party Sony titles, such as Uncharted or Horizon Zero Dawn, appear on the platform.

Because these versions are almost exact recreations of their original counterparts, they could technically be considered piracy. For this reason, at LEVEL UP, we urge our readers NOT to try them under any circumstances.

So they got PlayStation games on Roblox now.



credit: @SirDapper pic.twitter.com/Q3Lkb1IHmS — KreekCraft (@KreekCraft) October 27, 2026

Counter-Strike Has Also Arrived in Roblox

The application recreating the PlayStation 4 experience in Roblox is a clear example of how far the modding community has come in recent years, thanks in large part to ongoing advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning models.

And yes, that initiative is just the tip of the iceberg. Eurogamer also discovered a game that’s practically a port of Counter-Strike. Released by Takeoff Interactive and described as a “personal project,” the title is an almost exact copy of Valve’s famous FPS.

Although this unofficial version lacks the infamous microtransactions and loot boxes, it does a great job of recreating the PC gameplay experience. However, the game has some technical issues, including missing sound effects. Even so, it’s a remarkably convenient clone that could easily be mistaken for the original game.

Once again, what makes PlayStation Experience and the game “inspired by Counter-Strike” stand out is that neither involved the original creators. It appears that members of the community are using Roblox’s tools to “pirate” these titles and play them for free.

It remains to be seen whether Sony, Valve, and other companies will take action over potential copyright infringement.