The ongoing battle against game preservation championed by movements like Stop Killing Games continues to play out in real time. As more titles with online-dependent features lose their multiplayer modes or vanish from digital storefronts, the latest casualty is an often-overlooked entry in the Battlefield franchise.

Electronic Arts has once again demonstrated its uncompromising approach to ending online services, shuttering servers and pulling games from digital shelves without hesitation.

In the hours leading up to the shutdown, dedicated players congregated in Battlefield: Hardline’s multiplayer mode for one final send-off. Yet for those who missed the chance to join the farewell, hope remains as the game is still available on one platform at a remarkably low price.

EA Shuts Down Battlefield: Hardline Servers and the Community Says Goodbye to Multiplayer Mode

According to EA’s official server-closure schedule, Battlefield: Hardline has now played its last online match, with all internet-based functionality permanently disabled.

The game, which sparked mixed reactions for steering the franchise into a cops-and-robbers setting, has effectively ceased to exist as a living online experience.

As of last May, EA had already removed the title from the PlayStation and Xbox digital stores, where it was available for PS4 and Xbox One with backward compatibility on newer consoles. That move left digital storefronts devoid of the game’s console versions.

Just before the servers went dark, the Battlefield community rallied in Hardline’s multiplayer mode to honor the release, which was initially dismissed by critics but has since been remembered by many fans as one of the series’ most enjoyable and thrilling entries.

Can You Still Buy Battlefield: Hardline?

Console players are out of luck, as the PlayStation and Xbox stores no longer offer Battlefield: Hardline in any form.

Existing owners can still access the single-player campaign, but that is all that remains. The multiplayer component is now gone, along with any form of online support.

However, PC gamers still have a window of opportunity. The game remains available on Steam, where its Ultimate Edition is currently priced at just $44.95 pesos ($3 USD).

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