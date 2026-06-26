The latter half of 2026 is rapidly becoming one of the most congested release windows in modern gaming history, with a slate of major AAA blockbusters and high-profile independent titles converging within a matter of months. Much of this congestion stems from publishers strategically distancing their projects from what is widely regarded as the decade’s most monumental release: Grand Theft Auto VI. In response to this crowded field, Lords of the Fallen II has chosen to change the date of its release.

While the delay will undoubtedly disappoint fans eager to dive into the dark fantasy Soulslike, the studio frames the decision as a necessary measure. Beyond simply avoiding stiff competition, the development team intends to capitalize on the extended schedule by incorporating player feedback and implementing further gameplay enhancements.

Lords of the Fallen II Delayed Until 2027, But When Will It Launch?

Originally scheduled for a fall 2026 debut, the CI Games title now finds itself navigating one of the most fiercely competitive seasons in recent memory, with over a dozen major titles slated for release between September and October alone. The primary catalyst behind this logjam is the looming shadow of Grand Theft Auto VI.

To grant Lords of the Fallen II greater strategic breathing room, CI Games has officially shifted its release window. Studio director Marek Tyminski confirmed that the Soulslike will now arrive in the first quarter of 2027, targeting a launch window between January and March of that year.

In a public statement, Tyminski explained that the new timeframe strategically positions the title outside of what he described as a “highly competitive holiday period.” This adjustment, he noted, will ensure the game “receives the dedicated attention it deserves” from players.

Though Tyminski stopped short of naming Grand Theft Auto VI directly, the subtext is unmistakable: CI Games intends to avoid a direct showdown with Rockstar’s behemoth, which remains scheduled for a November 19, 2026 release. The delay also spares Lords of the Fallen II from vying for player mindshare in an already overcrowded corridor.

September alone is poised to deliver heavy hitters such as Marvel’s Wolverine, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV, Control Resonant, Silent Hill: Townfall, and Onimusha: Way of the Sword. October offers little respite, with anticipated releases including Rayman Legends Retold, Star Wars, Ace Combat 8, and Modern Warfare 4, among countless others.

The competitive pressure has already prompted other titles to adjust their schedules. Valor Mortis, a Soulslike set during the Napoleonic era, has pushed its debut back by several weeks, while Fable, the upcoming RPG from Playground Games and Xbox, has also suffered a delay for comparable reasons. It is widely expected that additional titles will follow suit in the coming months.

Lords of the Fallen II To Be Polished Thanks to Delay

Beyond evading a saturated marketplace, the postponement offers CI Games a valuable opportunity to fine-tune Lords of the Fallen II based on direct player input.

According to Tyminski, the team has been collaborating closely with a dedicated group of Soulslike enthusiasts throughout development, and their feedback has proven instrumental in identifying key areas for improvement.

These insights have revealed “significant opportunities to refine and further strengthen the overall experience,” Tyminski stated. The planned enhancements, he added, require additional integration and extended polishing time, ultimately enabling CI Games to “deliver the highest possible quality at launch.”

The director concluded by thanking the community for its continued support and reaffirming the studio’s commitment to the project.

Lords of the Fallen II has yet to receive a specific release date, but it remains on track for a debut within the first three months of 2027. The game is expected to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

What do you think? Was shifting the release window the right move? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

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