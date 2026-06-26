Pricing has rapidly become the dominant talking point across the gaming industry over the past several days. While some players speculate about the eventual cost of GTA VI, others have already voiced their disappointment over Valve’s newly priced Steam Machine. With the outlook growing increasingly uncertain, industry experts now predict that both Project Helix and the PlayStation 6 will position themselves as premium, luxury-tier products.

Valve took the market by surprise this week when it officially unveiled the pricing structure for its upcoming desktop PC, alongside additional launch details. Every model carries a price tag exceeding $1,000 USD, a figure well above what many consumers had anticipated. Even the company itself has admitted that its original ambition to offer the device at a more budget-friendly price point proved unworkable.

Unfortunately, the ongoing global shortage of critical components and RAM modules continues to exert significant pressure across the technology sector. Analysts expect this strain to persist, largely driven by surging demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure and this, in turn, casts a long shadow over gamers who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Project Helix and the PlayStation 6.

Sony’s and Microsoft’s New Consoles Will Be Expensive

During a recent roundtable with GamesIndustry.Biz (via Wccftech), several prominent gaming analysts weighed in on Valve’s premium pricing and extrapolated its implications for the next console generation.

Matt Piscatella of Circana noted that he had actually anticipated an even higher price for Valve’s machine, making the $1,049 USD tag seem reasonable within the current economic climate. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Rosier of NewZoo observed that the hardware cost “aligns with present-day component market realities,” adding that Valve has acknowledged its original target price is “no longer viable” and that current margins are “minimal.”

Joost Van Dreunen of Aldora struck a notably cautionary tone regarding the long-term outlook and warned that entry-level pricing could easily breach the $1,000 USD mark.

“At this rate, the next generation may not even release until 2028, and when it does, north of a grand is the floor. Even existing devices are getting marked up,” he said.

Indeed, recent months have already seen price increases for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, directly attributed to the persistent hardware crunch. The PS5 Pro offers a particularly stark example, now retailing at $899 USD in the United States and other regions.

Not all analysts are willing to project a definitive breach of the four-figure threshold, however. Some maintain that base models for the next generation will likely remain below $1,000 USD for psychological and marketing reasons.

“Base next-generation models are likely to hold under $999 for psychological and marketing reasons. Premium tiers are a separate question. Component costs sit outside the manufacturers’ control, and there is no sign of an AI-driven cooldown in memory and storage demand,” Emmanuel Rosier said.

How Much Will PlayStation 6 and Project Helix Cost?

To date, neither Microsoft nor Sony has offered an official stance on their respective next-generation console pricing. Nevertheless, a combination of executive commentary and leaked reports has begun to paint a tentative picture.

In April 2026, the well-known leaker Moore’s Law Is Dead suggested that Project Helix could surpass $1,000 USD, with a possible retail price around $1,200 USD. While certainly shocking, the insider contended that the system would deliver revolutionary performance, matching a $3,000 gaming PC.

For its part, Xbox’s new chief, Asha Sharma, has publicly conceded that memory costs have directly impacted Project Helix’s development. She further indicated that the company would need to explore alternative business models and expand its hardware partnerships to facilitate distribution, given that component inflation shows no signs of abating.

Information regarding the PlayStation 6 remains comparatively scarce, though early reports suggest Sony may pursue a more aggressive pricing strategy than its competitor. Leaker KeplerL2 has floated a potential $699 USD price point for Sony’s offering, which would undercut Microsoft’s projected cost by a significant margin.

We want to hear from you. What price do you expect the next-generation consoles to carry? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For more news on the PlayStation 6, click here; for additional details on Project Helix, click here.