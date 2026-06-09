League of Mediocre Arena Outcasts (or LMAO, for short) is a playable, browser-based clone of Riot Games’ hit MOBA League of Legends. The free-to-play multiplayer game was created by Jonny Gravity, a developer with no prior experience in video game development.

Gravity’s goal was to test the limits of Claude Opus 4.8, a generative artificial intelligence model. According to a Reddit post by the developer, the experiment began with a single prompt: “Build a kind of Temu-style League of Legends, web only, with online play, multiplayer via rooms.” In response, Opus 4.8 generated the fully functioning game on its very first attempt.

Gravity describes the project as a day-long experiment. Over the course of 24 hours, he used the AI to design custom champions, abilities, maps, and all other essential MOBA elements. After reviewing the initial build for bugs and errors, he submitted additional prompts asking Claude Opus 4.8 to fix each issue.

The developer claims that LMAO was created entirely through the AI platform, with no need for external editing software or development tools. Remarkably, the finished game includes 18 unique champions, both multiplayer and single-player modes (the latter with AI-controlled bots), a jungle area, and other mechanics directly inspired by League of Legends.

While the final product is a relatively simple game, the experiment highlights the generative power of modern AI tools, specifically their ability to produce fully functional applications and programs in a matter of hours.

What are your thoughts on the use of generative artificial intelligence? Do you believe AI-driven game development will have a positive impact on the industry? Leave your opinion below.

If you are curious to try LMAO for yourself, you can play it for free by clicking here.