Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 made a surprising comeback earlier this month with an unexpected re-release for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. While the port initially delighted both nostalgic veterans and newcomers, that early goodwill has now been shattered by a growing security threat that has thrown the PlayStation community into disarray.

Following leaked reports, Activision officially confirmed that native ports of Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2 would be arriving for Sony’s current-generation consoles. The titles launched on July 9, 2026, and despite facing early criticism and controversy, they quickly proved to be a commercial success.

For many players, revisiting Treyarch’s classics was a trip down memory lane, while other players finally got the opportunity to experience them for the first time. Yet that excitement has now turned to fear, as a rogue hacker has emerged with the apparent ability to compromise accounts.

Hacker Can Reset CoD: Black Ops 2 Players’ Accounts

The cheating problem is hardly new to the Call of Duty franchise, particularly in its older entries. In fact, persistent hacking is exactly what rendered the original versions of Black Ops 2 nearly unplayable on PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360.

Many had hoped that the newer PS4 and PS5 ports would be spared these recurring issues, but sadly, this isn’t true. Over the past several days, the PlayStation community has been flooded with reports from players who claim their accounts were hijacked in seconds, losing control over their profiles.

While most cheaters typically rely on aimbots or wallhacks to gain an unfair competitive edge, this new wave of attacks is far more insidious. Rather than simply ruining individual matches, these exploits actively target and dismantle players’ long-term progress and profiles.

According to multiple user reports, the culprit, or perhaps a coordinated group, operates under gamertags such as “C Isn’t Sharp” and “Who Isn’t Sharp,” among others. Though the exact mechanism behind the exploit remains unclear, the consequences are both swift and severe.

Victims describe being abruptly kicked from multiplayer lobbies after encountering these suspicious accounts, only to later discover that their weapon classes, ranks, and emblems had been maliciously altered. Some affected players have gone so far as to report that their accounts are now completely locked, making them unable to access the game at all.

The hackers stand out because their nicknames appear in bright, eye-catching colors, a stark contrast to the standard white text of legitimate usernames. Community members have urged players to leave any lobby immediately upon spotting such tags, though others argue that even quitting may not be enough to avoid the attack.

Popular streamer TimTheTatman recently became one of the most high-profile victims. In a clip widely circulated on social media, the content creator can be seen losing control of his Black Ops 2 account in real time during a live broadcast.

Hackers Flood Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2 on PlayStation

Worryingly, the community has noted that similar hackers have long plagued the original Xbox 360, PC, and PS3 releases, meaning this is far from a novel threat. It also appears that “C Isn’t Sharp” and “Who Isn’t Sharp” are not acting alone, as other malicious users are reportedly employing comparable tactics.

Neither Treyarch nor Iron Galaxy Studios, the studios responsible for the ports, have issued an official statement addressing the situation. It remains unclear whether the developers plan to roll out a fix in the near future, or whether affected players will ever be able to recover their lost progress.

Both studios, however, have already launched several updates since the re-releases went live, addressing matchmaking issues and fixing various technical bugs. Some of those patches also aimed to curb early reports of cheating.

Shortly after launch, players began reporting exploits and disruptive behavior in the game, prompting developers to temporarily disable certain playlists as a stopgap measure.

Despite the escalating security concerns, both Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 have performed remarkably well on PlayStation 4 and 5. According to sales data, the two titles have collectively moved over 7 million units across Sony’s modern platforms.

That achievement is all the more impressive given that both ports are entirely digital and launched amid ongoing debate over the gradual phase-out of physical game media.

Have you encountered any hackers in your own matches? Share your experience in the comments below.

For more news on Call of Duty, click here.