It has been years since XBOX commanded a dominant position in the gaming industry. Newly appointed brand chief Asha Sharma has introduced an ambitious turnaround plan aimed at reversing that decline, but the strategy remains in its early stages and for now, the financial results continue to disappoint.

On July 29, 2026, Microsoft released its latest quarterly earnings report and we now know the company’s performance across its business units. And the gaming department, once again, recorded another decline when compared to last year.

XBOX Revenue Drops 10% in Latest Quarter

There was hope at first that Xbox might rebound after operational changes were implemented by Asha Sharma and the successful launch of Forza Horizon 6. Yet despite these efforts, the market continues to turn away from the brand. That persistent lack of consumer interest has once again meant declining revenue across the gaming division.

According to the latest financial report, revenue from XBOX content and services including Game Pass subscriptions fell 10% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to the same period last year. The drop seems to show that the subscription service has hit a plateau.

Hardware sales fared even worse, tumbling 13% during the quarter. The latest figures reinforce the widening gap between XBOX Series X|S and its primary competitors.

Furthermore, overall gaming revenue contracted by 10% year-over-year.

These results follow Sharma’s recently unveiled “reset” for XBOX, which has already led to sweeping layoffs across the organization, the closure of four development studios (Compulsion Games, Double Fine, Undead Labs, and Ninja Theory) and a strategic reprioritization of projects.

At the same time, Microsoft has signaled a return to platform exclusivity, with Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution slated as first-party titles that will remain exclusive to Microsoft ecosystems. The company has also implemented notable changes to the XBOX Game Pass model over recent months.

AI and Cloud Services Save Microsoft’s Finances

Unfortunately, XBOX was not the only department to report disappointing finances in the latest quarter which ended on July 30, 2026. The Windows OEM and devices segment saw a 7% dip, which the company attributed to softening PC market demand.

Though these results are a cause for concern, Microsoft’s cloud and AI businesses surged. Microsoft Cloud revenue jumped 27% to $59.3 billion, while total company revenue reached $90 billion.

In addition, Microsoft 365 Copilot surpassed $30 million in paid licensing, and Azure revenue crossed the $100 billion milestone for the first time.

Meanwhile, the business productivity area, which includes Microsoft 365 and LinkedIn, posted a 14% increase during this same period.

What do you think? Can XBOX recover? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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