The Venom saga appeared to have reached its definitive close with the completion of Tom Hardy’s live-action trilogy. Yet Sony Pictures is far from done with the iconic symbiote, one of Marvel’s popular characters.

But the studio’s broader plans for its Spider-Man–adjacent universe are taking an unexpected turn, which may not be what the majority of fans had hoped for.

Sony Greenlights New Animated Venom Movie

During a recent appearance on Joshua Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, producer Amy Pascal confirmed that a new animated Venom feature is officially in the works.

When asked about the project, Pascal offered a terse but definitive “yes,” though she declined to share further details regarding plot, release date, or casting. This announcement makes it clear that Sony remains committed to the character beyond the conclusion of the live-action trilogy.

Earlier reports had suggested that Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, directors of Final Destination: Bloodlines, were attached to helm the project, with Pascal, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach serving as producers, alongside Tom Hardy in a producing capacity.

What remains unconfirmed, however, is whether Hardy will reprise his role as Eddie Brock or even voice the character in this animated version.

Fans Still Await the Ultimate Showdown with Spider-Man

For all the excitement surrounding Venom’s return, many fans view this announcement as a far cry from their most fervent wish: witnessing the symbiote finally go head-to-head with Spider-Man.

Across 3 live-action films, Hardy’s Venom never crossed paths with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, despite the flurry of theories and anticipation ignited by the now-famous post-credits scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Even the wildly popular Spider-Verse animated films have not brought the two characters together, leaving the fate of that highly anticipated crossover as uncertain as ever.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day on the horizon and Avengers: Secret Wars rapidly approaching, some observers believe Sony and Marvel Studios now have a prime opportunity to finally deliver the confrontation that fans have craved for years. For the time being, though, the newly announced animated project keeps venom alive, but it stops short of giving fans what they want.

Were you expecting a live-action Venom movie? Do you believe we will ever see the long-awaited clash between Spider-Man and the symbiote? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Stay tuned to LEVEL UP for continuing updates.